SpaceX launches 46 satellites into low-Earth orbit

Yesterday, SpaceX launched the most recent set of 46 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The first stage booster supporting the flight, as with earlier SpaceX rockets, separated from the rocket and independently landed back on a droneship called "Of Course I Still Love You" stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

According to a report by Space.com, it was the sixth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage. The rocket has already launched three further Starlink missions, hoping to launch more missions in the future.

According to a mission description from SpaceX, it assisted in the ascent of the Earth observation satellite Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, the NASA Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, and three Starlink batches. As anticipated, 63 minutes after liftoff, the upper stage of the Falcon 9 delivered the 46 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, according to a tweet from SpaceX.

The launch on Sunday night was SpaceX's 29th orbital mission of the year and the 17th specifically for the company's massive internet-satellite constellation, Starlink. Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, took to Twitter to share the links to the live liftoffs as well.

These polar launches will enable complete coverage of Earth (where approved by local government)

To date, SpaceX has launched more than 2,750 Starlink satellites, and the company anticipates that number will continue to rise. According to the report, the corporation already has authority to loft 12,000 Starlink ships, and on top of that, it has asked a global regulator for permission to loft up to 30,000 more.