Samsung reveals prices, specs for made-in-India Galaxy S23 smartphones As expected, the cameras define the series, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra equipped with the brand's most sophisticated camera system yet /smart-living/innovation/samsung-reveals-prices-specs-for-made-in-india-galaxy-s23-smartphones-111675322288926.html 111675322288926 story

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is the most sustainable phone series from the company's stable yet (Samsung.com)

At its annual Galaxy Unpacked event in Bengaluru, Korean smart devices maker Samsung said today that it will manufacture its premium Galaxy S23 smartphones in India to cater to local market requirements.

The launch price of Galaxy S23 series in India is in the range of ₹75,000 to ₹1.55 lakh per piece, noted journalists present at the event, including Lounge writer Sahil Bhalla.

Currently, Galaxy S Series smartphones are being manufactured at Samsung's Vietnam factory and the company imports them for sale in India.

"All Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company's Noida factory. Samsung already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory. Samsung's decision to sell 'Made in India' Galaxy S23 smartphones shows the company's commitment to India's manufacturing and growth story," Samsung said in a statement.

The development comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced removal of duty on import of camera lens, which is one of the key unique selling propositions of Galaxy S series smartphones.

On Wednesday, the company unveiled three models of Galaxy S23 smartphones, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, at an event in San Francisco.

"Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with Samsung's most advanced camera system, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail. Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200 MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision," the statement said.

Samsung has doubled the capacity of main camera sensor in Galaxy S23 Ultra series to 200 megapixel compared with Galaxy S22 Ultra while retaining 100 times space zoom alongwith 10 times optical and digital zoom features. The phone will come with five sets of cameras with camera sensors in the range of 12 megapixel to 200 megapixel.

The series is also the company's most sustainable yet. “The Galaxy S23 series raises the bar for premium technology that can enrich people’s lives and help contribute to a healthier planet. Since the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung Galaxy increases its use of recycled materials from six internal components in Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12 internal and external components in Galaxy S23 Ultra. Galaxy S23 series also has a wider variety of recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphone, including pre-consumer recycled aluminum and glass and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, PET bottles and water barrels,” the company said in a statement.