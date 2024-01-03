Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Samsung’s next flagship phones are coming soon Samsung Electronics' next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for 17 January, with the company expected to bet big on mobile artificial intelligence /smart-living/innovation/samsung-galaxy-unpacked-2024-mobile-artificial-intelligence-111704267812544.html 111704267812544 story

South Korean giant Samsung Electronics has announced the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, where it is widely expected to unveil its next flagship smartphone device – that, in all likelihood, could be called the Samsung Galaxy S24.

In a teaser to the event, Samsung said on 3 January that Galaxy Unpacked 2024 would be “opening a new era” of mobile artificial intelligence (AI). The announcement further said: “A revolutionary mobile experience is coming. Get ready to discover a new era full of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations, designed to transform how you live, connect and create. The new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet... On January 17, Samsung Electronics will host Unpacked in San Jose. Join us as we unveil the latest premium Galaxy innovations, providing an all-new mobile experience powered by AI.”

According to the company, the event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series globally in February last year. A Bloomberg report says the smartphone maker is now leaning into AI as the key to unlocking greater sales in 2024.

The race for AI in phones was slowly picking up pace in 2023, with Google’s Pixel 8 series – the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro -- one of the standout picks. In December 2023, Google also announced Gemini Nano, Google’s most efficient AI model for on-device tasks and smartphone integration.

2024 is expected to be even bigger. The Bloomberg report adds further: “More than a billion smartphones with built-in generative AI are expected to be shipped by the end of 2027, according to Counterpoint Research estimates. OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Dall-E tools, which generate text or visual responses to users’ queries, are at the forefront of a generative-AI wave that’s swept across the tech industry — and helped make Nvidia Corp. a trillion-dollar company by providing the key AI-training accelerators. The next step in advancing the technology is to integrate it into devices, as US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. has touted over the past year.”

