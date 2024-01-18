Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Samsung unveils S24 series, bets big on AI Samsung has joined hands with Google to brings its artificial intelligence capabilities to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Android smartphones /smart-living/innovation/samsung-galaxy-s24-series-unpacked-google-android-ai-111705562704213.html 111705562704213 story

Samsung Electronics unveiled the Galaxy S24 smartphone series on Wednesday at its Galaxy Unpacked event, betting big on a new era of mobile artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 will benefit hugely from Galaxy AI, enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximizing creative freedom with Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine, to setting a new standard for search.

To achieve this, Samsung has joined hands with search giant Google and its Cloud’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology. According to a Samsung news release, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung will be the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices.

Gemini, which was released in December 2023, can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information including text, code, images, and video. “Starting with Samsung-native applications, users can take advantage of the summarization feature across Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard. Gemini Pro on Vertex AI provides Samsung with critical Google Cloud features, including security, safety, privacy, and data compliance,” the news release said.

Galaxy S24 series users will also have access to Imagen 2, Google’s most advanced text-to-image diffusion technology from Google DeepMind to date. “With Imagen 2 on Vertex AI, Samsung can bring safe and intuitive photo-editing capabilities into users’ hands. These features can be found in Generative Edit2 in S24’s Gallery application," Samsung said in the news release, adding that as part of this partnership, Samsung is also one of the first customers to test Gemini Ultra, Google’s most capable and largest model for highly complex tasks. The S24 series will also use Gemini Nano, an on-device LLM delivered as part of the Android 14 operating system, the most efficient model of Gemini for on-device tasks.

When it comes to specifications alone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra looks set to give the top flagships a run for their money again. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, a 6.8-inch flatter display with Corning Gorilla Armor. The device is also the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame. In terms of software, Samsung is offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

The company also teased its next big wearable during the event: the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which is set to be released later this year. According to a Bloomberg report, the teaser to the device comes just as Apple is navigating a lawsuit around the oxygen-measuring features of its Apple Watch. Samsung intends to integrate the Galaxy Ring closely with its smartphones in order to make a stronger ecosystem proposition to consumers.

