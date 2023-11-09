Explained: What is Samsung’s Galaxy AI for smartphones? Samsung says Galaxy AI – a new comprehensive mobile AI experience – will be coming to its smartphones early next year /smart-living/innovation/samsung-electronics-galaxy-ai-smartphones-111699513377200.html 111699513377200 story

While Galaxy AI is expected to be out early next year, Samsung says users can already see a teaser of what it could offer in the form of “AI Live Translate Call”. (Samsung)

Most of the biggest names in the smartphone industry are racing to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their devices. Google, with its latest Pixel 8 series, is a case in point. Now, Samsung is getting in on the act too.

On 9 November, Samsung gave a glimpse of “a new era of Galaxy AI”. “Galaxy AI is universal intelligence on your phone as you’ve never seen it before. In all the places it matters most — from barrier-free communication, to simplified productivity, to unconstrained creativity — we’re unleashing new possibilities... Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience, powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by our open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders. It will transform your everyday mobile experience with the peace of mind you count on from Galaxy security and privacy," Samsung said in a statement.

While Galaxy AI is expected to be out early next year, Samsung says users can already see a teaser of what it could offer in the form of “AI Live Translate Call”. “AI Live Translate Call will soon give users with the latest Galaxy AI phone a personal translator whenever they need it. Because it’s integrated into the native call feature, the hassle of having to use third-party apps is gone," the statement from Samsung explained. Audio and text translations will appear in real-time as users speak, making calling someone who speaks another language as simple as turning on closed captions when streaming a show. Since this will be “on-device Galaxy AI”, Samsung says a user’s private conversations will never leave their phone.

“Mobile technology has an incredible power to enable connection, productivity, creativity and more for people around the world, but until now, we haven’t seen mobile AI ignite that in truly meaningful ways,” Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business said in the statement. “Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever.”

The AI wars are getting more intense by the day. According to a Reuters report, Amazon is investing millions in training an ambitious large language model (LLMs), hoping it could rival top models from OpenAI and Alphabet. The model, codenamed as “Olympus”, has 2 trillion parameters, which could make it one of the largest models being trained, the Reuters report said.

