Explained: OpenAI unveils GPT-4 Turbo, personalized AI apps According to OpenAI, users will soon be able to customize ChatGPT to help them with specific tasks at home or work /smart-living/innovation/sam-altman-openai-gpts-gpt4-turbo-111699349801201.html 111699349801201 story

ChatGPT users will soon be able to make their own customized AI (artificial intelligence) chatbots. American AI company OpenAI announced a host of new models and developer products, including the GPT Store, at its first-ever developer conference, DevDay, in San Francisco on 6 November.

According to an AFP report: "We will be able to do more, to create more, and to have more," Open AI chief executive Sam Altman told developers at a gathering in San Francisco. "As intelligence is integrated everywhere, we will all have superpowers on demand."

More than 2 million developers are building on the OpenAI platform, while more than 100 million people use ChatGPT weekly, according to the San Francisco-based startup, the AFP report added.

Custom version of GPTs

Pretty soon, you will be able to customize ChatGPT to help you with your tasks at home or work. “We’re rolling out custom versions of ChatGPT that you can create for a specific purpose—called GPTs. GPTs are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life,” OpenAI said in a news release. Users will also be able to share their creation with others. “For example, GPTs can help you learn the rules to any board game, help teach your kids math, or design stickers," the company added.

According to OpenAI, anyone will be able to build their own ChatGPT, with no need for coding. Users can try this out at chat.openai.com/create.

Later this month, OpenAI will also roll out GPT Store, where users (verified builders) will be able to share their custom-made GPTs, the company announced. “Once in the store, GPTs become searchable and may climb the leaderboards. We will also spotlight the most useful and delightful GPTs we come across in categories like productivity, education, and 'just for fun'. In the coming months, you’ll also be able to earn money based on how many people are using your GPT," the company statement said.

What is the GPT-4 Turbo model?

OpenAI also revealed a "Turbo" version of OpenAI's leading software along with reduced pricing. The first version of GPT-4 was released in March and GPT-4 was generally made available to all developers in July.

GPT-4 Turbo, says OpenAI, is more capable and has knowledge of world events up to April 2023. It has a 128k context window so it can fit the equivalent of more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt, the company said. “We also optimized its performance so we are able to offer GPT-4 Turbo at a 3x cheaper price for input tokens and a 2x cheaper price for output tokens compared to GPT-4," the statement said.

A trial version of GPT-4 Turbo is available for paying developers, while the company plans to “release the stable production-ready model in the coming weeks.”

According to an Associated Press report, OpenAI also touted a new version of its AI model called GPT-4 with vision, or GPT-4V, that enables the chatbot to analyze images.

Also read: Week in tech: OpenAI’s ChatGPT evolves and Meta’s AI push