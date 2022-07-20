advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > Smart Living> Innovation > Redmi K50i launched in India: A look at Xiaomi's new phone 

Redmi K50i launched in India: A look at Xiaomi's new phone

Chinese brand Xiaomi has re-launched its K series in India with the Redmi K50i smartphone and also introduced the Redmi Buds 3 Lite

The Redmi K50i smartphone will have a 64MP triple camera setup.
The Redmi K50i smartphone will have a 64MP triple camera setup. (Source: Xiaomi)
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 20.07.2022  |  06:35 PM IST

Listen to this article

Chinese brand Xiaomi launched its new smartphone – the Redmi K50i – in India on Wednesday. With the release of the Redmi K50i, Xiaomi has brought its Redmi K series of smartphones back to India. The smartphone will have a 64MP triple camera, a display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 chispet, along with a 67W turbo charger. Additionally, the phone will offer 5G connectivity with more than 12 5G bands.

The Redmi K50i will come in two variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. They will be priced at 25,999 and 29,999, respectively. The newly launched smartphone will face competition from the recently launched Poco F4 and Nothing Phone (1) in the market. It will be available in three colours – Stealth Black, Quick Silver and Phantom Blue – and will be available for purchase online from July 23rd.

Also read: Xiaomi launches the 12S series and other devices at flagship event

What's more, Xiaomi is providing Redmi K20 Pro consumers with an exchange value. The Redmi K50i costs 25,999 on Amazon, and an exchange for the K20 Pro is available for 8,050.

The Redmi K50i is also available for a nine-month, interest-free EMI. Users are required to pay 2,555.4 each month. Additionally, Xiaomi is also providing ICICI cards and EMI discounts of up to 3,000.

Along with the much-anticipated launch of the K50i, Xiaomi also unveiled the Redmi Buds 3 Lite for 1,999 in the Indian market. With an 18-hour music playback, the Buds 3 Lite also come with environmental noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2, quick touch response and faster charging - all in a lightweight and sleek design. The earbuds will be available for sale online from 31 July and will cost 1,499 for the first 48 hours of the sale.

The mid-range smartphone segment is again seeing some intense competition. Last month, the Poco F4 was launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, Android v12 operating system, a 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera and more at a competitive price of 27,999.

Also read: Nothing Phone (1) review: This is a statement product

Next Story