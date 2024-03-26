Poco X6 Pro review: A reliable mid-range Android smartphone The Poco X6 Pro gets all the basics right – including solid battery, decent camera performance, a fluid software in HyperOS, and an affordable price-tag /smart-living/innovation/poco-x6-pro-review-111711437343376.html 111711437343376 story

Poco, once a sub-brand of Xiaomi, still borrows heavily from its former parent company. That’s not a bad thing at all. Poco takes the best from Xiaomi, adds little bits of its flavour, and launches smartphones at cheaper price points. As a consumer and a tech reviewer, I call that a win-win. With all that said, one shouldn’t think of the Poco X6 Pro as the perfect phone. It’s far from that. It’s excellent, but it does have its downsides - such as bloatware - and hence one needs to zoom out to truly understand the smartphone.

The Poco X6 Pro immediately reminded me of the Poco F1, an excellent first attempt from the company. Without the Poco F1, the company wouldn’t be where it is today. The Poco X6 Pro is a step in the right direction after what feels like an eternity.

The Poco X6 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor, and at the time of the launch, was the first smartphone to have the HyperOS Android skin out-of-the-box. The design is laidback and simple, the materials are premium, and the phone is very unassuming. One takes an instant liking to it, but for those looking for glam should look elsewhere.

The smartphone was launched at ₹26,999, and I’ve been using it for a couple of weeks now. It’s fast, and fluid, and there isn’t much to complain about when it comes to performance. The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra has been tweaked very well and I came out impressed.

The smartphone may be the first to be pre-loaded with HyperOS, out of the box, but there’s one downside to that.

HyperOS is a winner

It took me, and others, by surprise when Xiaomi announced it was overhauling MIUI (its staple Android skin for years) from the ground up. MIUI was getting stale, and boring, and I guess a new design language was needed. Sadly though, a lot of the same design traits of MIUI feature in HyperOS. Xiaomi has been harping on about a new design language and lots of tweaks to the interface. As many people have already pointed out, the only major change is to the Control Centre toggles. Some lock screen customisations that weren’t there in MIUI, are there in HyperOS.

Still, you’d be hard-pressed to find many visual changes. Maybe a lot of them will come in the next iteration of HyperOS, but for now, it is disappointing.

So, let’s get to the one downside I was eluding to above. HyperOS has the same bloatware that has been a hallmark of MIUI for many years.

What’s great about HyperOS is that it feels fast and comes without much stutter and lag. For the most part, I’ve been happy with the fluidity of HyperOS and the animations feel very smooth. As far as Poco is concerned, the X6 Pro will be guaranteed to get three Android OS updates and four years of security updates. The kicker is, that since it launched with Android 14 out of the box, we will be seeing Android 15, 16 and 17, on this smartphone.

A vibrant display

Having already talked about the design - with the yellow version getting a vegan leather option - let’s get into the display. But, let me mention that the oversized camera modules, shaped in a large rectangle, that extends across the width at the top, do stand out. It may be boring, but it will catch your eye.

The display is fantastic, just like on the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. That’s cause it practically is the same display as that one. The Poco X6 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel (with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1220x2712 resolution). The peak brightness is rated at 1,800 nits in HDR content. In daily use, the peak brightness is 1,200 nits.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+’s display had vibrant colours, great viewing angles, great brightness levels, and more. The same can be said about the Poco X6 Pro’s display. Streaming content and playing games is a pleasure on the Poco X6 Pro.

The reduced bezels on the phone also stand out. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor this time around.

The Poco X6 Pro, along with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ have some of the best panels you can get in this price range.

The 5,000mAh battery, fitted in the Poco X6 Pro, coupled with the Dimensity 8300 Ultra was the real winner here.

Camera

There’s the triple-camera setup. You get a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera (again, which could have been done away with, as I’ve said many times before).

The main camera produces some great daylight shots with good details, dynamic range, and sharp and vivid colours. The photos don’t look oversaturated, and they have a natural tone. The downside is that the photos start to fall off when the lighting isn’t good because it takes a few extra sections for the shot to be complete. In low-light scenarios, a lot of noise gets added to the photos, and that’s something that isn’t acceptable.

There’s not much to be said about the wide-angle lens. It’s good in daylight conditions, and below average in low-light conditions.

Poco missed a chance to improve the cameras vis-a-vis the Poco X5 Pro (its predecessor). There are some other smartphones in this range, such as the Nothing Phone (2a), the Pixel 7a and others, that have far better camera setups.

Battery life

The 5,000mAh battery, fitted in the Poco X6 Pro, coupled with the Dimensity 8300 Ultra was the real winner here. No matter what my usage was, I was always able to extract a day’s worth of battery life. Not once did I go to bed with less than 5 percent of the battery left in the smartphone.

With the bundled 67W charger (yes, there is a charger in the box), I was able to charge the smartphone in about 40 to 45 minutes. That’s pretty good by today’s standards but not best-in-class. It does fall behind the Redmi Note 13 Pro+’s 120W charging tech, but 45 minutes is far from a dealbreaker.

Is the Poco X6 Pro worth it?

The Poco X6 Pro is one of the most reliable smartphones one can get south of ₹30,000. It gets all the basics right, along with being affordable. The screen is terrific, and if you can get past the bloatware, then the software is also fast and fluid. Along with great battery life, the Poco X6 Pro is a winner. The Poco X6 Pro comes with HyperOS out of the box, and that’s a big advantage over the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Over the month of usage, the smartphone stayed smooth, and fast, and it gets better with every software update. At ₹26,999, the Poco X6 is a fantastic choice and one that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based journalist. He posts @IMSahilBhalla.

