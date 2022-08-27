advertisement

Home > Smart Living> Innovation > Packing for space? We got you covered
Packing for space? We got you covered

Putting together a list of fun and frivolous space accessories is not rocket science

Shargeek Capsule Gravity: This efficiency booster will keep you on your toes with its digital clock and three-in-one timer (Pomodoro timer, countdown timer and alarm clock). Plus, it doubles up as a power bank with 20W charging output and 5,000mAh. Currently a prototype on Kickstarter.com
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 27.08.2022  |  01:36 PM IST

Listen to this article

Omega Moonwatch

Watch the moon
Watch the moon

Omega’s ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ collection is a tribute to the astronauts of Apollo 8. Make it your timekeeper too.

Available on Ethoswatches.com; 5,46,500

Tsunagi Co-Ord Set

Teal the show
Teal the show

Get out of that bulky space suit and lounge in this relaxed fit, open-collared shirt paired with balloon trousers from the Indian sustainable clothing brand Space. 

Available on Thespacelines.com; 7,950

AG7-50LE Apollo 11 Limited Edition Astronaut Pen

Write on
Write on

Fisher Space Pen Co.’s Limited Edition AG-7 Space Pens, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing, feature authenticated material from the Apollo 11 spacecraft.

Available on Spacepen.com; $750 (around 60,000)

Flat Pack Folding Kettle

Put the kettle on
Put the kettle on

This Red Dot Design Award-winning kettle from the Chinese company C60 Design has a bellows-inspired structure that expands into a neat base when filled.

Prototype; for more, visit red-dot.org

Aluminium Cross-Body

Hold all
Hold all

Pack light with this miniature suitcase-design crossbody bag crafted from ultra-resistant grooved aluminium by the German luggage-maker RIMOWA. Available on Rimowa.com; €1,190 (around 95,200)

Beautiful Earth By Susan Rockefeller Ring

Ring home
Ring home

Remember your home with conservationist and jewellery designer Susan Rockefeller’s ring, which draws inspiration from the planet’s natural beauty. 

Available on Swarovski.com; 19,900

