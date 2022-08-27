Packing for space? We got you covered

Omega Moonwatch

Watch the moon

Omega’s ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ collection is a tribute to the astronauts of Apollo 8. Make it your timekeeper too.

Available on Ethoswatches.com; ₹5,46,500

Tsunagi Co-Ord Set

Teal the show

Get out of that bulky space suit and lounge in this relaxed fit, open-collared shirt paired with balloon trousers from the Indian sustainable clothing brand Space.

Available on Thespacelines.com; ₹7,950

AG7-50LE Apollo 11 Limited Edition Astronaut Pen

Write on

Fisher Space Pen Co.’s Limited Edition AG-7 Space Pens, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing, feature authenticated material from the Apollo 11 spacecraft.

Available on Spacepen.com; $750 (around ₹60,000)

Flat Pack Folding Kettle

Put the kettle on

This Red Dot Design Award-winning kettle from the Chinese company C60 Design has a bellows-inspired structure that expands into a neat base when filled.

Prototype; for more, visit red-dot.org

Aluminium Cross-Body

Hold all

Pack light with this miniature suitcase-design crossbody bag crafted from ultra-resistant grooved aluminium by the German luggage-maker RIMOWA. Available on Rimowa.com; €1,190 (around ₹95,200)

Beautiful Earth By Susan Rockefeller Ring

Ring home

Remember your home with conservationist and jewellery designer Susan Rockefeller’s ring, which draws inspiration from the planet’s natural beauty.

Available on Swarovski.com; ₹19,900

