Our pick of the most exciting gadgets and tech from CES 2022

CES 2022 concluded recently, following a week filled with a glut of product debuts. More than 2,300 exhibiting companies from around the world, including more than 800 startups, launched products featuring innovations across artificial intelligence, automotive technology, digital health and smart homes, among others.

advertisement

advertisement

According to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association, “innovation came to life” at CES 2022 with technologies that will reshape industries and provide solutions to pressing worldwide issues from healthcare to agriculture, sustainability and beyond. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting gadgets and upcoming technologies that caught our eye.

The hybrid Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED can work in multiple modes – laptop, tablet, PC and book. (Courtesy: Asus)

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Asus caught the eye with the launch of the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the world’s first 17-inch foldable OLED laptop. The hybrid device can work in multiple modes – laptop, tablet, PC and book. Users can fold the Zenbook 17 into a compact 12.5” laptop – smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper. Measuring only 17.4 mm thin, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED weighs 1.6 kg without keyboard and 1.99 kg with keyboard.

advertisement

advertisement

Also read: From health tech to a colour-changing SUV: CES 2022 is here

It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU and features a Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system. The camera system comprises a 5 MP webcam, a HD IR camera for fast face login, and a color sensor for automatic brightness and color temperature control.

Attendees look at the Freestyle mini projector at the Samsung booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP)

Samsung’s Freestyle Projector

Samsung Electronics unveiled an all-new portable screen and entertainment device called ‘The Freestyle’, which is targeted towards Gen Z and millennials. The Freestyle is a projector, smart speaker and ambient lighting device all combined into one lightweight, portable device. It weighs only 830 grams, allowing users to change any space into a screen with ease. According to Samsung, the Freestyle’s versatile cradle allows rotation of up to 180 degrees, enabling users to show high-quality video anywhere – tables, floors, walls or even ceilings – with no separate screen required.

advertisement

advertisement

Abbott Chairman of the Board and CEO Robert B. Ford delivers a keynote address at CES 2022 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)

Abbott’s upcoming bio wearable

During its keynote address at CES 2022, healthcare company Abbott announced a new category of consumer bio-wearables called Lingo. These bio-wearables are being designed to translate the body's unique language into data to help users track and measure their general health and wellness. The sensor technology will be able to track key signals in the body such as glucose, ketones and lactate, and could also be used one day to track alcohol levels. According to the company website, Lingo is an extension of the sensing technology platform that the company pioneered in 2014 for people with diabetes, allowing people to continuously monitor their glucose levels with a small sensor on the back of the upper arm.

advertisement

advertisement

Hyundai’s self-driving boat

Hyundai presented the first “self-driving” boat, equipped with cameras, depth sensors and artificial intelligence systems. "By applying autonomous navigating technology to leisure boats, users can greatly reduce the time required for berthing and docking as well as the risk of accidents during operation," said Do-Hyeong Lim, the boss of the Hyundai Heavy Industries subsidiary Avikus that designed the navigation technology. The boat made a 10-kilometer trip with 12 passengers on board in South Korea last year, and Hyundai has announced preparations for a large merchant ship to sail with this same technology, an AFP report explains.

advertisement

advertisement

A Moonbike is shown on display at the Moonbikes Motors booth during CES Unveiled ahead of the CES tech show, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Moonbike is the world's first electric snow bike. (AP)

The world’s first electric snowbikes

According to Nicolas Muron, founder of the French company Moonbikes, these electric snow bikes are not only quiet but also protect the environment. Moonbikes have a ski on the front, a track on the back, handlebars, a padded seat and run on a battery, according to an AFP report. Muron said his idea was to make this type of vehicle more “attractive and accessible”. "88 percent of snowmobile users are men, with an average age of 46. So they are not for everyone. I wanted to make a machine that was easy to use," Muron explains in the AFP report. The Moonbikes are priced at around $8,500 for pre-order in the US.

advertisement

advertisement

JLab partnered with ORLY Color Labs to whittle down the shade range of the earbuds to seven tones that cover a mix of warm, neutral, and cool shades (Courtesy: JLab)

JLab Go Air Tones Wireless Earbuds

Consumer audio brand JLab unveiled new true wireless earbuds that not only match your tunes, but skin tone as well. The company partnered with ORLY Color Labs to whittle down the shade range of the earbuds to seven tones that cover a mix of warm, neutral, and cool shades. The TWS buds promise a BlueTooth playtime of 32 hours and come with an IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating. You can choose to use either earbud independently or use both together. A built-in microphone in each bud ensures clear calls too. These can be yours for as low as $20.

advertisement

advertisement

Also read: Here are five of the most anticipated video games of 2022