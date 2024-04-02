You can now use ChatGPT without signing up The Microsoft-backed OpenAI said it will roll out the access gradually, with the aim to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities /smart-living/innovation/openai-chatgpt-instant-access-signup-microsoft-sam-altman-111712061464000.html 111712061464000 story

Users can now use OpenAI’s conversational chatbot ChatGPT without the need to sign-up. The Microsoft-backed startup announced on 1 April that starting Monday, users will be able to access ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign-up. “We're rolling this out gradually, with the aim to make artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities,” a statement on the OpenAI website said.

According to the company, more than 100 million people across 185 countries use ChatGPT currently. It was launched in November 2022. Microsoft first invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019. It announced a further extension to the partnership in 2023. According to multiple reports, the startup is now valued at $80 billion after the two entities finalized another deal earlier this year.

Also read: OpenAI gives ChatGPT ability to remember facts from your chats

Earlier this year, OpenAI had also announced the launch of Sora, an AI model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instruction. Sora can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt, OpenAI said.

In its statement on Monday, OpenAI said it “could use what you provide to ChatGPT to improve our models for everyone. If you’d like, you can turn this off through your Settings - whether you create an account or not.”

Further, the Sam Altman-led company also said it had introduced additional content safeguards for this experience, such as blocking prompts and generations in a wider range of categories. “There are many benefits to creating an account including the ability to save and review your chat history, share chats, and unlock additional features like voice conversations and custom instructions,” the OpenAI announcement explained.

To use Google’s Gemini chatbot, which was earlier known as Bard, users need to sign in with a Google Account. Google had announced that it was renaming Bard as Gemini in February this year.

In another development, a Reuters report said, Amazon will now allow its cloud credits to cover the use of models from other providers including Anthropic, Meta, Mistral AI, and Cohere, in a bit to attract startup customers.

Also read: AI and its carbon footprint: How much water does ChatGPT consume?