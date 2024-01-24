All you need to know about the new OnePlus 12 smartphones Both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R run the latest version of OxygenOS based on Android 14 /smart-living/innovation/oneplus-12-series-features-pricing-india-111706081998121.html 111706081998121 story

The OnePlus 12 comes in two color variants: flowy emerald and silky black. The price starts at ₹ 64,999. (X/OnePlus)

Consumer electronics company OnePlus launched the much-anticipated OnePlus 12 smartphone series on 23 January, revealing some interesting features at a competitive price. The launch of OnePlus’ latest flagship models comes hot on the heels of Samsung’s S24 series launch, which already has Android smartphone enthusiasts buzzing.

OnePlus 12 bets big on battery, performance

Running on OxygenOS 14, the OnePlus 12 is being pegged as a phone that promises long-lasting performance. The phone is powered by the ultra-flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a huge 5400 mAh battery, which comes with ultra-fast charging support.

OnePlus says the phone comes with the latest Dual Cryo-velocity vapor chamber that promises significantly improved heat dissipation.

The display is an all-new 2K 120 Hz ProXDR display with advanced LTPO for brighter, more vibrant visuals, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

OnePlus has continued its partnership with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 12, which has a 4th gen Hasselblad camera system for mobile. It has an all-new Sony’s LYT-808 main sensor, advanced 64MP 3X Periscope Telephoto Camera and 114° ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus says thanks to the all-new OnePlus Trinity Engine, the OnePlus 12 will appeal to those who have entertainment high on their list: the phone can handle long hours of gaming, YouTube video streaming, and Maps navigation, according to the company’s official website.

The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant of the OnePlus12 is priced at ₹64,999, while the 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model is priced at ₹69,999.

OnePlus 12R comes at a competitive price

The R Series from OnePlus has caught everyone’s attention ever since its introduction in 2021.

The OnePlus 12R seems to have kept that momentum going. It is powered by the same Trinity Engine in the OnePlus 12 and comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a bigger 5500 mAh battery, with support for 100W Supervooc charging.

It will come in two color variants: Cool Blue and Iron Gray. The phone has a Sony 50 MP IMX890 camera system. It starts at a very competitive price of ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The 16 GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost 45,999. Along with the new OnePlus 12 phones, OnePlus also unveiled the OnePlus Buds 3. The OnePlus 12 is already available for pre-order on the company’s official India website.

