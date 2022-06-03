Now make 90-second Reels on Instagram

If you want to grow your audience on Instagram – and admit it, who hasn't dreamt of being an influencer? – Reels is the way to go. Beyond Insta posts and Stories, the short video format of Reels has been shown to get greater engagement. In a recent blogpost, Meta, the company behind the social media network, shared a finding: over a 60-day period, public accounts with over 10K followers that posted at least five reels over 60 days gained over 2.5x as many followers as those within the same category who didn't post reels.

The company also announced a number of new features that make creating Reels easier and more fun.

90-second Reels: This is a massive change. Reels were only 60-second long till now, and the company says the 90-second limit will allow you to tell deeper stories. We agree. “You'll have more time to share more about yourself, film extra behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into the nuances of your content or whatever else you want to do with that extra time,” says the post.

New sound effects: “If you've ever watched a horror movie on mute, you know how valuable sound is to building suspense and getting viewers fired up. The same goes for Reels or any type of video content,” says the post, announcing the addition of new sound effects like air horns (wonder who asked for those, though), crickets and drums.

Import your own audio: Now this is certainly more interesting and useful. While Instagram's background music options are quite extensive, there are moments when you just can't get your hands on the perfect music or sound effect. Now you can import your own audio directly within Instagram Reels. “Use the import audio feature to add commentary or background noise from any video that's at least five seconds long on your camera roll,” the company said.

Here's a catch: The audio you upload possibly goes into a crowdsourced trove of sounds on Instagram and others will be able to use it in their reels, too.

Interactive stickers: Many of the interactive stickers you know and love from Instagram Stories are now available on Reels. Apart from that, several other features from Stories such as polls, quizzes and emoji sliders have also been added to Reels.

Templates: The company recently launched Templates, which allows users to create a reel using another one as a template. It pre-loads the audio and clip placeholders, so all you have to do is add and trim your unique clips.