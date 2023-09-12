Nokia phone maker HMD Global set to launch own smartphone brand HMD Global, the Finnish company, is introducing its own brand of mobile devices along with Nokia devices /smart-living/innovation/nokia-phone-maker-hmd-global-launch-smartphone-brand-111694518476071.html 111694518476071 story

The makers of Nokia smartphones, HMD Global, the Finnish company, is launching its own brand of mobile devices. On Monday, HMD Global CEO Jean-Francois Baril announced on LinkedIn that the company will be introducing “a new portfolio of HMD branded mobile devices” along with Nokia devices.

It has been a great journey as ‘HMD – the home of Nokia phones’, Baril said in the post, adding that they have held the exclusive position for the past six years. “We are ready for the next step on our journey - to enter the market independently as a force to create a new world for telecommunications focused on consumer needs,” he added. However, HMD Global hasn’t provided a timeline for its new smartphone brand yet.

In the 1990s, Nokia was the leading global mobile phone and smartphone maker until smartphone offerings from Apple, Samsung and Google dethroned it to become more popular choices. The Nokia brand returned to the mobile and smartphone market in 2016 through a licensing arrangement with HMD Global, a Reuters report said.

In February, HMD Global announced its plans to manufacture 5G Nokia smartphones in Europe, which makes it the first major smartphone maker to do so, according to a report on GSMArena.com. In the LinkedIn post, Baril says “HMD is one of the largest mobile phone companies in Europe with our customer and corporate data stored here since 2019. ”

With the new brand, HMD is seemingly focused on sustainability. In the post, Baril emphasised that the company is committed to reducing electronic waste and helping people keep their mobile phones longer and make a positive impact on the planet. “Combined with a steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable mobile devices to consumers around the world, every single one of us at HMD is excited for our future of designing innovative products that endure,” he added. Baril also highlighted that HMD Global will continue to “design for a more sustainable and affordable future.”

Earlier this week, HMD Global launched the Nokia G42 5G with Snapdragon 480+ SoC. It has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. It runs Android 13, a Mint report said.

(With inputs from news agencies)