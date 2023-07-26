Noise launches its first-ever smart ring: All you need to know Luna Ring is Noise's first-ever smart ring and it promises a sleek form-factor along with the ability to track over 70 user metrics /smart-living/innovation/noise-launches-smart-ring-luna-ring-111690366968124.html 111690366968124 story

Smart rings are making quite the statement in the wearables market in India. The latest entrant in this category is personal technology company Noise, which launched its first-ever smart ring, the Luna Ring, on Tuesday.

The Luna Ring has an ultra-lightweight and 3mm sleek form factor. According to Noise, the wearable can track over 70 metrics for a user. The design and build are further boosted with fighter-jet grade titanium body and diamond-like coating that can resist scratches and corrosion. The smart ring also comes with a hypoallergenic smooth inner shell and a pointing edge on the outer shell for guided wearing. It includes a host of advanced sensors (infrared photoplethysmography or PPG sensors, skin temperature sensors, 3-axis accelerometer sensor) that can measure physiological signals.

According to a press statement on the launch, bumps on the inside of the Luna Ring ensure proper alignment of the optical sensors with a user’s finger. They reduce the gap between their skin and the sensors, optimizing the accuracy of sensor readings for PPG signals. This design feature also enhances the consistency and precision of the measurements, providing users with more reliable data about their overall well-being.

The PPG sensor and a 3-axis accelerometer are aimed at making the Luna Ring help track subtle changes in a wearer’s heart rate, sleep patterns, movements, and other bio-data. The ring utilizes an optomechanical design that combines the 3 LEDs & 2 PDs along with mechanical components (3 bumps) to ensure alignment of the optical sensors with a user’s finger. According to Noise, the ring will also use in-built algorithms to deliver accurate results.

To understand what's best for a user's body, the ring will monitor 3 scores daily - sleep, readiness, and activity. The sleep score shares insights into sleep and offers recommendations, optimizing nightly rest patterns. The readiness score provides a holistic overview of a user’s health taking into account key body signals, while the activity score consists of inactivity, activity levels, and recovery, through 3-axis motion sensors, decoding the intricacies of body movements and offering invaluable insights, Noise explains in a press statement. The temperature sensor on the ring will measures body temperature influenced by diet, exercise, physiological states, and hormones once every 5 minutes. It will use these responses while constantly studying a user’s heart rate and SPO2 to derive at the core health score.

According to the company the Luna Ring promises battery life of up to 7 days on a single 60 minutes charge, and is available in seven ring sizes and five colors - Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black.

Users will be able to track all this data on the NoiseFit app. Currently, users can pick a priority access pass – for ₹2,000 – to pre-book the device. This pass will also allow early access to customers and an additional discount of ₹1,000 on the day of the purchase, giving a direct cash benefit of ₹3,000 to the pass holders. Noise has bundled in a host of other features for the Luna Ring, details of which are available on its official website.

