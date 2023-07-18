A new tool converts doodles into high-quality images Stability AI has released a new sketch-to-image tool, Stable Doodle to enable professionals and novices to create high quality images /smart-living/innovation/new-tool-doodles-high-quality-images-stable-doodle-stability-ai-111689681773535.html 111689681773535 story

Stability AI, the company behind Stable Diffusion, one of the popular generative AI tools has released a new tool, Stable Doodle to turn doodles into high-quality original images. The sketch-to-image tool converts a simple drawing into a dynamic image, opening new possibilities for professionals as well as novices.

The AI tool uses the image-generating model of Stable Diffusion to analyse doodles and turn them into original images. The tool is available to try for free through its sub-brand Clipdrop, according to the blog post on the Stability AI’s website.

The good thing about Stable Doodle is that it doesn’t require any familiarity with AI tools. Anyone with basic doodling skills can create artistic images in seconds. “This user-friendly approach enables designers, illustrators, and other professionals to free up valuable time and maximize efficiency,” according to the blog post. The outline of the drawing is analysed to generate images that can be used to create designs, websites or logos.

Stable Doodle combines the advanced technology of Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion XL, with the powerful T2I-Adapter, a condition control solution developed by Tencent ARC. This enables control over image generation, according to the post.

Stable Doodle is currently available on the Clipdrop by Stability AI website as well as on iOS and Google Play apps. People don’t have to log in to try it but there are daily limits. It also provides 14 styles to choose from through Stable Diffusion to boost customisation, ranging from realistic to creative.

Stability AI’s CEO Emad Mostaque is currently in the news for predicting that most outsourced programmers in India will see their jobs disappear in the next year or two, as reported by CNBC. In a conversation with UBS analysts earlier this week, Mostaque said that the loss of jobs will be the effects of AI as it is now possible for software to be developed by significantly fewer people.

“Why would you have to write code where the computer can write code better? When you deconstruct the programming thing from bug testing to unit testing to ideation, an AI can do that, just better,” Mostaque said during the conversation, as reported by CNBC.