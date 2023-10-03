5 new video game releases to watch out for in October 2023 From Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Detective Pikachu Returns, there are some exciting gaming titles to watch out for this month /smart-living/innovation/new-game-releases-of-october-2023-111696260838896.html 111696260838896 story

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will see Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. (Insomniac Games)

From crime solving Pokemons to real-life ice hockey action, there are some exciting gaming titles – including something for racing fans – to watch out for this month. Here’s a closer look at them.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

French publisher Ubisoft is betting big on this one. In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the player takes on the role of are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice. The game is set in ninth-century Baghdad. The official game info further adds: “Join an ancient organisation and come to understand a new creed – one that will change Basim’s fate in ways he never could have imagined.” According to Ubisoft, the game is a powerful coming age of story that – not only pays homage to the 15-year-old Assassin’s Creed franchise – will let players experience an immersive reactive city.

Available 5 October, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, EPIC, PC, and Amazon Luna.

Detective Pikachu Returns will be available 6 October, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. (Courtesy: Nintendo)

Detective Pikachu Returns

A favorite among Pokemon fans, Detective Pikachu Returns will see the tough-talking, coffee-loving pokemon Pikachu and his human partner, Tim Goodman, solve a host of mysteries across Ryme City, the main setting for the game and a place where humans and Pokémon coexist and support each other. According to the game’s official website, this new adventure follows Tim and his partner Pikachu, who has the ability to communicate with Tim, as they attempt to solve the ongoing mystery behind the disappearance of Tim’s father. Loads of new pokemon and colorful characters await in this upcoming Nintendo game.

Available 6 October, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

NHL 24

The latest ice hockey simulation video game from EA Sports promises all-new gameplay features that will bring authentic on-ice action to life. Running on the Frostbite 3 gaming engine, NHL24 is a total overhaul of its predecessor NHL 23, with a new exhaust engine that adds more authenticity to the game, physics -based contact system that deliver realistic body checks, refreshed skill moves and a vision passing system, which will also let players execute one touch passing to quickly move the puck across the rink.

Available 6 October, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Developed by Insomniac Games, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will see Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. In the game, players will be able to swing, jump and utilize the new ‘web wings’ to travel across New York, quickly switching between Parker and Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers. Apart from experiencing two-playable Spidermen, players will also come face to face with some iconic iconic villains, including Venom, Kraven the Hunter, and the Lizard.

Available 20 October, 2023 on PlayStation 5

Forza Motorsport

The 13th main installment in the Forza series, Forza Motorsport will give players access to more than 800 performance upgrades in the all-new, fun and rewarding single-player experience. Players will also be able to race over 500 real-world cars including modern race cars and more than 100 cars new to Forza Motorsport. While you will be able to race against your friends in multiplayer mode, the game will feature cutting edge AI opponents, advanced physics, powerful assists, new damage and dirt systems and photorealistic visuals with real-time ray tracing on-track.

Available 10 October, 2023 on Windows PC and Xbox Series X/S

