The universe is closer today: Far off galaxies and nebulae captured by the James Webb  

The universe is closer today: Far off galaxies and nebulae captured by the James Webb

From five galaxies in a cosmic dance to Nebulae, SMACS 0723 and more, NASA revealed images captured by the revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope  

A group of five galaxies that appear close to each other in the sky: two in the middle, one toward the top, one to the upper left, and one toward the bottom are seen in a mosaic or composite of near and mid-infrared data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe.
A group of five galaxies that appear close to each other in the sky: two in the middle, one toward the top, one to the upper left, and one toward the bottom are seen in a mosaic or composite of near and mid-infrared data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. (REUTERS)
A composite image of the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula, created with NIRCam and MIRI instrument data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescop
A composite image of the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula, created with NIRCam and MIRI instrument data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescop (REUTERS)
Stephan’s Quintet, a collection of five galaxies, as seen by MIRI from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
Stephan’s Quintet, a collection of five galaxies, as seen by MIRI from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (REUTERS)
The 'Cosmic Cliffs' of the Carina Nebula is seen in an image divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion, with data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
The 'Cosmic Cliffs' of the Carina Nebula is seen in an image divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion, with data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. ( REUTERS)
Two side-by-side images show observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe and released July 12, 2022. In the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) image, the white dwarf appears to the lower left of the bright, central star, partially hidden by a diffraction spike. The same star appears – but brighter, larger, and redder – in the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) image. This white dwarf star is cloaked in thick layers of dust, which make it appear larger. 
Two side-by-side images show observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe and released July 12, 2022. In the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) image, the white dwarf appears to the lower left of the bright, central star, partially hidden by a diffraction spike. The same star appears – but brighter, larger, and redder – in the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) image. This white dwarf star is cloaked in thick layers of dust, which make it appear larger.  ( REUTERS)
Two full-color images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe, show composites made from images at Mid-Infrared (L) & Near-Infrared (R) 
Two full-color images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe, show composites made from images at Mid-Infrared (L) & Near-Infrared (R)  ( REUTERS)
The first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope  shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, in a composite made from images at different wavelengths taken with a Near-Infrared Camera
The first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope  shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, in a composite made from images at different wavelengths taken with a Near-Infrared Camera ( REUTERS)
  FIRST PUBLISHED
    13.07.2022 | 08:40 AM IST

