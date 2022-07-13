The universe is closer today: Far off galaxies and nebulae captured by the James Webb

Two side-by-side images show observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe and released July 12, 2022. In the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) image, the white dwarf appears to the lower left of the bright, central star, partially hidden by a diffraction spike. The same star appears – but brighter, larger, and redder – in the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) image. This white dwarf star is cloaked in thick layers of dust, which make it appear larger. ( REUTERS)