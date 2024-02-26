MWC 2024 updates: Xiaomi 14 series debuts with big bets on camera The new mobile phone series, announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, features the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the compact Xiaomi 14 /smart-living/innovation/mwc-barcelona-xiaomi-14-hyperos-leica-camera-mobile-phone-111708931598553.html 111708931598553 story

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi debuted its Xiaomi 14 mobile phone series internationally, placing a bet big on a next-generation Leica optics-led camera system and the new Xiaomi HyperOS.

The Xiaomi 14 series will feature the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the compact Xiaomi 14. The latter, according to the company, draws inspiration from traditional camera aesthetics and features a distinctive circular camera module with streamlined flat back design. It will be available in two colors -- Black and White -- in its international markets.

Madea from a single aluminum block, the phone has a high-strength aluminum frame, nano-tech vegan leather, and features Xiaomi Shield Glass, that offers the Xiaomi 14 Ultra a 1.38x improved frame strength. According to a company release, the phone has a Xiaomi-custom C8 WQHD+ 6.73" AMOLED display, featuring a WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) resolution, pixel density of 522 ppi, and variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits.

The phone will feature a professional quad-camera configuration with a remarkable range of focal lengths, spanning from 12mm to 120mm. Its main camera is equipped with a ƒ/1.63-ƒ/4.0 stepless variable aperture, Completing the quad-camera setup is a Leica 75mm floating telephoto camera, the Leica 120mm periscope camera, and the Leica 12mm ultra-wide camera. 8K 30fps shooting is supported on all four cameras. “With Leica optics and a 50MP sensor, it captures unparalleled clarity in 8K videos, facilitating professional post-production edits. Its main camera supports shooting at 4K 120fps and is adaptable to 5x slow-motion effects. Additionally, at 4K resolution, it offers full-range zooming at 60fps. The device also supports Dolby Vision® shooting at 4K 60fps and features stabilization for smooth video capture. An additional microphone has been added to form a 4-Mic array, enabling both surround sound recording and directional sound recording," the release adds.

The Xiaomi 14, on the other hand, is a more compact offering, measuring just 152.8mm x 71.5mm x 8.20mm. The phone features a triple-camera configuration, covering an extensive focal range from 14mm to 75mm. Xiaomi 14 has been engineered with Leica Summilux optical lenses with an upgraded ƒ/1.6 aperture on the main camera, combined with the Light Fusion 900 image sensor and boasting up to 13.5 EV of dynamic range. It has a 6.36" CrystalRes AMOLED 1.5K (2670 x 1200) screen, with a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Both the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. In the battery department, the Xiaomi 14 is powered by a 4610mAh battery supported by 90W HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge, while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by a larger 5000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge along with the latest 80W wireless HyperCharge technology.

According to Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 14 comes with 2 storage variants, starting from EUR 999 (approximately ₹89,668). Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with 1 storage variant, starting from EUR 1499. There is no confirmation of the pricing of these phones in India yet.

Xiaomi also introduced the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Watch 2 during the event, which officially started on 26 February and runs till 29 February, showcasing innovations from some of the world’s leading phone makers.

