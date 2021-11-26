More than music: Spotify is testing a TikTok-style video feed

TikTok has seen its short-form video feed style copied by several other platforms like Instagram, Snap, YouTube and Netflix. And now it looks like you can add Spotify to that list.

As per TechCrunch, Spotify is testing a new TikTok-style video feed in its beta iOS app that shows fullscreen video clips as songs are played. The feature was first spotted by podcast host and tech watcher Chris Messina, widely credited with inventing the hashtag feature on social media, who posted a video of the feed in action.

Omg for the first time in how long (?), @Spotify has added a FOURTH icon to their toolbar: Discover! #NewSpotify pic.twitter.com/XQL2jpkXYq — Messina.eth (@chrismessina) November 24, 2021

When available, the video feed will be accessible from a new fourth tab in the navigation bar labelled 'Discover'. Individual tracks can then be liked as you scroll through the feed, and there's also a three-dot menu icon to bring up options for each song.

Spotify confirmed the test in a statement provided to TechCrunch but declined to comment on if or when it might see a wider rollout.

"At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience," a spokesperson said.

"Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don't have any further news to share at this time," the spokesperson added.

The test comes as Netflix has started testing a similar vertical scrolling interface in its iOS app to help users discover new content to watch. Its recent 'Kids Clips' feature shows content from its child-friendly shows and follows the launch of a similar 'Fast Laughs' feed earlier this year.

The Discover feed appears to build upon Spotify's existing Canvas feature, where artists can have videos play alongside their music on the service. The videos shown as part of the Discover feed appear to be the same as those used for Canvas.