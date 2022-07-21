Microsoft launches Viva Engage, its own social network on Teams

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has unveiled intentions to compete with Facebook and other social media giants with Viva Engage, the company's own social media network. The change will allow for new hybrid work schedules where employees find themselves having fewer interpersonal interactions. Microsoft Viva Engage would provide an “enhanced experience” of the Yammer communities on Teams.

Through a blog post earlier this week Microsoft said that the new app is designed to “help organizations build community, spark engagement with leadership, harness knowledge and answers, and build personal networks.” While Engage would give leaders new tools to shape culture and align their workforce by unlocking communication and engagement opportunities for everyone, it would provide new ways to build a sense of community, and strengthen relationships with coworkers for employees as well. The blog post also included a video introducing the new social network.

Viva Engage will offer storyline and stories which will enable “employees to connect with colleagues and share and socialize their thoughts, knowledge, and experiences through conversations, images, and videos.”

Yammer will still exist in browsers and mobile apps even if Microsoft Teams will replace it. The same network, home feed, and communities that are displayed in Yammer will continue to be displayed in Viva Engage. Viva Engage will be able to display any content generated in Yammer.com or on mobile, including community dialogues, storyline posts, and tales. Similar to this, Yammer native experiences will display material published in Engage. Additionally, Viva Engage will keep up with any unique branding created for the Communities app.

“For existing users of the Communities app for Teams, no change will be needed from admins,” read the post. The switch will automatically appear on Teams.

Currently available Yammer communities enable its users to engage with leaders, watch live events, ask questions, get answers, and stay up-to-date with news and announcements from within Teams.

Microsoft states that it will have "much more to share soon," so it's feasible that the Viva Engage brand will continue to grow as the tech giant makes investments to enhance its video conferencing and communication tools.