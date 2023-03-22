Microsoft introduces AI-powered Bing Image Creator The Bing chatbot and Edge browser will now be backed by OpenAI’s technology to create pictures based on text prompts /smart-living/innovation/microsoft-introduces-ai-powered-bing-image-creator-111679475986864.html 111679475986864 story

The artificial intelligence (AI) race between two tech giants, Google and Microsoft, is still going strong. As Google opened its AI chatbot, Bard, for testing in the US and UK on Tuesday, Microsoft announced its AI-powered image creation tool on Bing.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that after testing Bard with 80,000 Google employees, the public in the US and UK will continue the testing, a "first step," before taking it to other countries, as reported by AFP.

"Things will go wrong. But the user feedback is critical to improving the product and the underlying technology," added Pichai, who had faced some criticism within the company for rushing to catch up with Microsoft.

Furthering its AI integration, Microsoft’s search engine Bing and browser Edge will now be backed by OpenAI’s DALL-E technology to create pictures based on text prompts. The tool, Bing Image Creator, will now be available for users of the AI-powered Bing and Edge preview, a Press Trust of India report said.

The tool will be integrated into the Bing chatbot and will be rolled out initially in Creative mode from 21 March. Users have to type a description of an image, provide context, such as location or activity, and choose an art style for the Image Creator to generate an image. Microsoft referred to it as a "creative copilot" in their blog post.

Bing Image Creator’s integration into Microsoft Edge will make it the first and only browser with an integrated AI-powered image generator, according to the technology company.

Microsoft also highlighted its additions to ensure responsible use of the Image Creator. OpenAI’s safeguards, along with additional protections, have been incorporated into the tool. There are also controls to limit the generation of harmful or unsafe images, as the blog post explained. If the system detects that a potentially harmful image could be generated by a prompt, it blocks it and warns the user.

Microsoft has also launched new features - Visual Stories and Knowledge Cards 2.0 - for Bing users. The Knowledge Cards is an AI-powered infographic-inspired experience that will "provide fun facts and key information at a glance" along with interactive, dynamic content such as charts, graphs, timelines, and visual stories.

