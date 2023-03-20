Microsoft brings artificial intelligence tool Copilot to Word, Teams Microsoft has introduced Copilot, powered by GPT-4, as the most powerful productivity tool on the planet /smart-living/innovation/microsoft-brings-artificial-intelligence-tool-copilot-to-word-teams-111679300936932.html 111679300936932 story

On 16 March, Microsoft announced its latest artificial intelligence (AI) integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot. Focused on workplace productivity, Copilot combines the “power of large language models with business data and the Microsoft 365 apps to unleash creativity, unlock productivity and uplevel skills,” according to a press statement.

There are two main ways to use the GPT-4 powered Copilot, which is designed to work like an assistant. First, it is integrated with everyday apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams so users can access it easily. Second, Microsoft has also launched Business Chat. It works alongside your Microsoft 365 apps and data such as calendar emails, chats, documents, meetings, and contacts to enhance the experience and make it easier and faster.

For instance, you can use prompts such as “tell your team how you updated a product strategy” and it will generate an update based on the morning’s meetings, emails, and chat threads.

“With our new copilot for work, we’re giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface — natural language,” Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft said in a statement.

According to Microsoft, Copilot will “fundamentally transform the way we work” and will turn your words into the “most powerful productivity tool on the planet.’

Copilot has been built to free up space and help people focus better on the tasks at hand, according to the statement. In Word, it writes, summarises and creates along with the user. It can give you a draft to edit or use as a starting point. Although Microsoft acknowledges Copilot might not always be right, it will help you save sourcing, writing, and editing time.

In PowerPoint, you can create vivid presentations with a single prompt and then add relevant content. In Excel, Copilot will help create data visualizations in a matter of seconds and identify trends.

Now, clearing your inbox won't leave you drained as Copilot can do that for you in minutes and help you manage it so that you can focus on the communication part. With the Copilot in Power Platform, you can automate repetitive tasks, create chatbots and turn an idea into a working app in minutes, according to the statement.

Microsoft is currently testing Copilot with select commercial customers.

