Microsoft aims for AI-powered version of Bing The new version using artificial intelligence behind OpenAI-launched chatbot, ChatGPT could roll out by the end of March. /smart-living/innovation/microsoft-aims-for-ai-powered-version-of-bing-111672803820369.html 111672803820369 story

Microsoft could launch the new version of Bing before the end of March. (Pexels/Salvatore De Lellis)

Microsoft Corp is in the works to launch a version of its search engine Bing, using the artificial intelligence behind OpenAI-launched chatbot ChatGPT, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plans.

Also read: AI infused everything on show at CES gadget extravaganza

Microsoft could launch the new feature before the end of March, and hopes to challenge Alphabet-owned search engine Google, according to the report from the San Francisco-based technology news website.

Last year, Microsoft said in a blog post that it planned to integrate image-generation software from OpenAI, known as DALL-E 2, into Bing.

Also read: This new solar-based water purification system can filter out microplastics quickly

OpenAI declined to comment, while Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI was backed by Microsoft with $1 billion in funding in 2019. The two had formed a multi-year partnership to develop artificial intelligence supercomputing technologies on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing service.

OpenAI made its creation, ChatGPT, chatbot available for free public testing on November 30. The chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.

Also read: iNCOVACC: All about India’s first nasal vaccine for covid-19