Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe: Not a sportscar, but not just a family car either

There is nothing as joyous as a guttural exhaust note when you start a car—and when that sound comes from an excellent yet practically sized SUV, it’s certainly a thrill. The Mercedes-Benz GLE has been a hot favourite, and the GLE 53 coupe with its sexy styling is a great combo of performance and practicality.

In the new update, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe has a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine, which it shares with the regular GLE. The power for the AMG version is upped by 55hp, and you get an additional 60NM of torque over the regular version, making the car more fun to drive. The AMG 53 includes an integrated starter generator, providing an extra 20hp and 200NM electric boost. So when you put pedal to the metal, you feel the shove back in your seat.

While navigating Mumbai’s heavy evening traffic, I am delighted by the immediate responses I get when I put my foot down to tuck into a gap. Taking off at the signal, I can leave the traffic behind. The reactions are aggressive, and it’s tuned for the enthusiastic driver with sharp power delivery when you demand it—and that’s why you need to be gentle with the pedal in heavy traffic. Once you find an open stretch, you can unleash it to get to 100kmph in just 5 seconds. That strong wave of acceleration feels good, especially because it’s a 2.3-tonne SUV. Handling is sharper than the regular GLE, as expected, and you have three modes to dial through—Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

I dial it into Sport, and I am enthralled with the quick steering, sharper handling, and growl emanating from the tail pipes. Sport+ dials everything up a notch further; it’s accompanied by a deep-throaty sound that gives me the exciting sports car feel.

Despite its size, the car doesn’t feel big, and it is deliciously quick. The brilliant part is that it comes with all the practicality of a full-sized SUV. There is plenty of space in the comfy rear seats, and while they are not as plush as the regular GLE, backseat passengers will be happy.

In Comfort mode, the car sails over the road, translating little or nothing to me; the only thing was, at really low speeds, it rocks. That, however, settled as soon as I picked up the pace. This car is built to be driven at a good clip. Dialling up the drive modes to Sport and Sport+ does firm up the ride a fair bit; it settles the rocking. So, overall, it’s better.

Interior quality, as you expect in a luxury SUV, is top-notch. The beige, black and wood combine to give you a plush feel.

The GLE has a 4 matic+ all-wheel drive system, and with the air suspension and height adjustment, you can drive it off-road without any worry, which is a plus.

There is also the invisible bonnet view to show you what’s around the front wheels and under the bonnet.

It’s fun behind the wheel, it’s comfy in the back seat, and it can pack in a good amount of luggage into the cavernous 655L boot, and you can drive it to that farmhouse without a worry. Interior quality, as you expect in a luxury SUV, is top-notch. The beige, black and wood combine to give you a plush feel. Changes to the car over the predecessor are few.

There’s a new steering with shortcut toggles on the sides. One is for the drive modes, the other, for the exhaust notes, suspension maps, ride height adjustment, and turning ESP on or off. You get many bells and whistles like the Burmester sound system, ventilated seats, temperature-controlled cup holders, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a wireless charger, among others.

The LED DRLs, and lamps, both front and rear, are new. The bumper has also been redesigned. Otherwise, it is the same car—and that’s a good thing because the GLE coupe was always handsome, with its roofline swooping down and its muscular stance.

So if the family vetoes the sportscar you have been angling for, you probably need this. It will provide the thrill of driving while fitting everyone else’s needs in one desirable, luxurious package.

However, all good things come at a price. At ₹1.85 crore ex-showroom, the GLE 53 coupe sits above its competitors, but the point to note is that it offers you more in terms of features and performance.

Renuka Kirpalani is consulting editor, Autocar India. Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com

