Made-in-India battle royale game Indus: a first look at its new gameplay trailer

Indian game developer SuperGaming has revealed the first gameplay trailer for its upcoming Indo-futuristic battle royale game Indus. Coinciding with Republic Day, this new trailer revealed more about the wide array of weapons, gear, and consumables that gamers will use as they battle across the mysterious and exotic landmarks on Virlok.

The developers also unveiled that pre-registrations for the game are live now on Google Play for Android, with pre-registrations on the App Store for iOS and iPadOS to follow soon.

The trailer explains how players can discover, loot, and win on Virlok — the game’s island map, all while showcasing Indus' weapons, Paragons (the game's character skins), and traversal. It also highlights multiple locations and firefights with an intent of showing the scope and size of the battle royale experience SuperGaming is aiming to provide. “As we've been making Indus and seeing its gameplay evolve over the year, we wanted to share it with the rest of the world," SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John explains in a press release. "This gameplay trailer is for the Indus community the world over that may not have been able to play it with us and to show off the true scale of battle royale that we want you to have when the game is out.

Another in game screenshot from Indus, which shows Sir Taj. (Courtesy SuperGaming)

In the run up to Indus’ release date, SuperGaming will also have multiple community playtests through the year. The last community playtest was held at Comic Con in Bengaluru. Players will be able to share their thoughts on various aspects of the game and impact the direction of how SuperGaming crafts its most ambitious title yet. The developers has made games like MaskGun and Silly Royale in the past. The first Indus Community Playtest for 2023 will be revealed soon, the press release adds.

The trailer has some interesting elements, including the many characters gamers will be able to play as. Most of them have an Indian take on their names: ‘Sir-Taj’, ‘Adya’ and ‘Big Gaj’.

Battle royale games have a massive fan following in India. The likes of Battlegrounds Mobile India (also known as BGMI), COD Mobile (Call of Duty), Garena Free Fire and Battlelands Royale are some of the popular titles that are always trending among gamers in India.