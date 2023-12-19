The Lounge list of the most useless gifts ever Clocks, penholders and other clutter: Lounge picks gifts no one wants to get but all corporates love to give /smart-living/innovation/lounge-list-useless-corporate-gifts-festive-season-111702902074680.html 111702902074680 story

It’s the season of corporate gifting—clocks, penholders and other clutter that piles up in a corner of the office or home. (iStock)

It’s the season of corporate gifting—clocks, penholders and other clutter that piles up in a corner of the office or home. Lounge picks gifts no one wants to get but all corporates love to give

An anti-gravity magnetic lamp with charger, clock, USB hub, mobile stand, pen stand.

For the multi-tasker

This anti-gravity magnetic lamp with charger, clock, USB hub, mobile stand, pen stand has so much going on, but sadly, doesn't make coffee.

My Book of Goals. (The Giving Tree)

Dream-catcher

This frightening book is supposed to be a step-by-step guide to help you “achieve your dreams” with templates to help you set, achieve and celebrate life goals.

A kinetic science toy.

Move heaven and earth

If you’re feeling like you’re stuck at your desk, this endlessly swaying gewgaw can provide the illusion of movement—or make you feel seasick.

Fake gold bars as paperweight?

Gold, paper, scissors

A set of three fake gold bars that looks “exactly like the real bullion bar” to leave lying around on your desk to impress friends, colleagues and passing mafioso.

A caricature of yourself superimposed onto a standee.

Remember your face

A caricature of yourself superimposed onto a standee wearing a suit—probably to remind yourself how not to dress.

