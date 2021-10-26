Let’s talk about the camera on Sony's Xperia PRO-I smartphone

If you are a photography enthusiast looking for an equally good smartphone, then the past few weeks have been nothing short of a treat. The recent launch of Apple’s iPhone 13 series and then the latest Google Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, has brought more advanced smartphone camera technology to the users.

advertisement

advertisement

Earlier this year, Sony Electronics had unveiled the Sony Xperia Pro, which was aimed at video professionals. Now, the company has officially unveiled the Sony Xperia PRO-I smartphone, which comes with a 1-inch image sensor camera and Sony camera’s high-speed performance for professional imaging quality. Think of it as a professional photography phone, but one that also comes with proper Android smartphone functionality.

Also read: Why buying last year’s flagship phone makes a lot of sense

What does a 1-inch image sensor camera mean in simple terms? According to an Engadget report, the primary sensor on the Google Pixel 6 Pro features a pixel pitch of 1.2µm. Compared to that, the main sensor on the Xperia Pro-I has 2.4µm-sized pixels, making it much better in low-light conditions. It can also shoot 12-bit RAW files and native 4K video at 120 frames per second with eye-detection auto-focus, the report explains.

advertisement

advertisement

The phone features a triple camera setup. Apart from the main rear camera, the PRO-I also has a 16mm ultrawide camera and a 50mm telephoto camera. There’s also a dedicated shutter button on the phone to give the user the feel of a proper camera. Sony is dubbing the PRO-I as a phone that “redefines the camera, combining professional imaging quality with smartphone communication capabilities.”

THE camera to rule them all.



Introducing Xperia PRO-I, combining professional imaging quality with superior communication capabilities, designed to empower your creative vision.#SonyXperia #THECamera #XperiaPROI — Sony | Xperia (@sonyxperia) October 26, 2021

Users can expect more detail in pictures with high dynamic range conditions. That means more detail in both the dark areas and bright parts of an image. The high-sensitivity 1.0-type image sensor can also produce photos with less noise in low-light conditions. The phone also has Sony's BIONZ X image processor which, combined with Sony's original image-processing algorithms, can ensure accurate imaging, even with quick-moving subjects.

advertisement

advertisement

Apart from the camera setup, the PRO-I runs on Android 11 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor. It features a 4,500 mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The device looks pretty durable too, with water and dust resistance ratings. You can shoot with this device in almost any location. The display is a 6.5 inch, 4K HDR OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As of now, pre-orders for the Sony Xperia PRO-I begin on 28 October. According to the Engadget report, Sony is planning to sell the Xperia Pro-I in the US for $1,800.

Also read: GoPro HERO9 Black review: this latest action camera sets the bar high

advertisement

advertisement