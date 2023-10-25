Motorola imagines a smartphone that can become a smartwatch The adaptive display concept from Motorola can be adjusted from a standard Android phone experience in a flat position to being wrapped around a user's wrist /smart-living/innovation/lenovo-motorola-adaptive-poled-display-111698218112178.html 111698218112178 story

This new conceptual device uses a FHD+ pOLED display that can be bent and shaped into different forms depending on users’ needs. (Motorola)

At Lenovo Tech World ‘23, the company’s annual global innovation event held from 24-25 October, Motorola unveiled a flexible hardware concept that shows how the modern smartphone could shape up in the future.

According to Lenovo, this new conceptual device uses a FHD+ pOLED display that can be bent and shaped into different forms depending on users’ needs. This adaptive display concept further builds upon the display and mechanical innovations from our foldable and rollable devices in both the smartphone and PC categories, a press release from Lenovo and Motorola explains.

Imagine a phone that could also become a smartwatch and fit on your wrist. Lenovo says this new adaptive display concept can be adjusted from a standard Android phone experience in a flat position to being wrapped for a wrist-worn experience or positioned in several stand modes. “When laid flat, the 6.9″ display runs a full Android experience, just like any smartphone. In the upright position, the device can be adjusted into a self-standing position, running a more compact form of full Android on a 4.6″ display. Users can also wrap the device around their wrist for a similar experience to the external display on motorola razr+ to stay connected while on the go," the release adds.

While the concept certainly looks unconventional, it is keeping line with the current trend of foldable phones that have captured the imagination of consumers worldwide.

At the event, Motorola also introduced some new artificial intelligence (AI) features.

The company said it has developed a generative AI model that runs locally on the device to allow users to extend their personal style to their phone. “With this concept, users can upload or capture a picture of their outfit to produce multiple unique AI-generated images that reflect their style. These images can then be used as a custom wallpaper on their device,” the release said.

Lenovo also announced that it is developing a a personal assistant for both PCs and smartphones. According to the company, this AI model never stops learning. It has a foundational model uniquely personalized to the user while still protecting their privacy. It also has a knowledge base that adapts to patterns and usage with natural voice or text interaction capabilities, the release adds.

“The MotoAI concept is an innovative approach to the latest trend in AI with large language models (LLMs). Users can engage with their personal MotoAI assistant to answer questions, draft messages, schedule tasks, and so much more. While most LLMs run cloud-based operations, MotoAI can process data and run tasks locally on-device. which offers users enhanced data privacy,” the release said.

The company also a introduced an AI concept model that enhances the Doc Scanner capability currently integrated in Motorola camera systems, aiming to improve final image quality by minimizing wrinkles and shadows to ensure documents or images appear as crisp and clear as possible.

Lenovo also introduced an AI text summarization feature, which takes longform chats, emails, or reports, and distills them down to key messages for quick comprehension.

