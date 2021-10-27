advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Smart Living> Innovation > International Animation Day: how you can celebrate creativity

International Animation Day: how you can celebrate creativity

The Association Internationale du Film d’Animation India is marking the day with a series of workshops around VFX, gaming and classical animation

The Indian chapter of the three-day event, also included sessions with tech evangelist Arvind Neelakantan and Jigesh Gajjar, Head of VFX at DNEG India. It will culminate with artist Glenn Vilppu’s session.
The Indian chapter of the three-day event, also included sessions with tech evangelist Arvind Neelakantan and Jigesh Gajjar, Head of VFX at DNEG India. It will culminate with artist Glenn Vilppu’s session. (Pixabay)

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 27.10.2021  |  02:33 PM IST

To mark International Animation Day 2021 on 28 October, the Association Internationale du Film d’Animation (ASIFA) India will conduct a special 90-minute program and demonstration featuring artist Glenn Vilppu, a master of classical animation. According to a release issued by ASIFA India, Vilppu has trained artists at studios such as Disney and Marvel. In addition, his books and videos are used by universities and art schools worldwide. Also, the program will be followed by a raffle where a few lucky fans can win a book signed by the artist himself.

advertisement

advertisement

This is part of a larger ongoing series of programs being conducted by ASIFA globally. According to the ASIFA International website, the organisation coordinates and helps promote International Animation Day celebrations all over the world, putting the art of animation in the limelight. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

The website also states that ASIFA created International Animation Day in 2002, honouring the birth of animation by recognising the first public performance of projected moving images: Emile Reynaud’s Theatre Optique in Paris on October 28, 1892. In recent years, this unique event has been commemorated in more than 50 countries, on every continent of the world, it adds.

Also read: How these wonder women are changing the world of VFX, animation

advertisement

advertisement

The Indian chapter of the three-day event, also included sessions with tech evangelist Arvind Neelakantan and Jigesh Gajjar, Head of VFX at DNEG India. It will culminate with Vilppu’s session. “Glenn Vilppu will show us how to make art using just paper and pencil,” says “Vani” Saraswathi Balgam, President ASIFA, India.“I am personally very excited about it,” she says, adding that ASIFA, India, is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year.

The event, which is open to all, is sponsored by Unreal Engine, Creative Multimedia, DNEG, IACG, Dancing Atoms and Arena Animation. Balgam, who is also the creative force behind Dancing Atoms, says, “International Animation Day celebrates creativity. What it means for a community is that we can tell our unique stories. Animation makes the world a better place." 

advertisement

advertisement

The online event is free and open to all. For more details, go to www.asifaindia.com

Also read: When digital gaming can help you relax and unwind

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

MOST POPULAR

  1. Why you should return to traditional cookware
  2. A recipe of eggless chocolate cookies for lazy weekend baking
  3. Master Indian cooking with the science of tadka 
  4. Three excellent exercises for a bad back
  5. The cheetah is returning to India but at what cost?

advertisement

Next Story

advertisement