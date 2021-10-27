International Animation Day: how you can celebrate creativity

To mark International Animation Day 2021 on 28 October, the Association Internationale du Film d’Animation (ASIFA) India will conduct a special 90-minute program and demonstration featuring artist Glenn Vilppu, a master of classical animation. According to a release issued by ASIFA India, Vilppu has trained artists at studios such as Disney and Marvel. In addition, his books and videos are used by universities and art schools worldwide. Also, the program will be followed by a raffle where a few lucky fans can win a book signed by the artist himself.

This is part of a larger ongoing series of programs being conducted by ASIFA globally. According to the ASIFA International website, the organisation coordinates and helps promote International Animation Day celebrations all over the world, putting the art of animation in the limelight.

The website also states that ASIFA created International Animation Day in 2002, honouring the birth of animation by recognising the first public performance of projected moving images: Emile Reynaud’s Theatre Optique in Paris on October 28, 1892. In recent years, this unique event has been commemorated in more than 50 countries, on every continent of the world, it adds.

The Indian chapter of the three-day event, also included sessions with tech evangelist Arvind Neelakantan and Jigesh Gajjar, Head of VFX at DNEG India. It will culminate with Vilppu’s session. “Glenn Vilppu will show us how to make art using just paper and pencil,” says “Vani” Saraswathi Balgam, President ASIFA, India.“I am personally very excited about it,” she says, adding that ASIFA, India, is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year.

The event, which is open to all, is sponsored by Unreal Engine, Creative Multimedia, DNEG, IACG, Dancing Atoms and Arena Animation. Balgam, who is also the creative force behind Dancing Atoms, says, “International Animation Day celebrates creativity. What it means for a community is that we can tell our unique stories. Animation makes the world a better place."

The online event is free and open to all. For more details, go to www.asifaindia.com

