Instagram releases new photo filters, updates to Reels, Stories

With the help of Artificial Intelligence, Instagram is also testing the ability to create custom stickers from photos and videos in a user's camera roll. (Instagram)

Meta-owned Instagram announced a bunch of new content creator tools, including improvements to Reels, some new updates for feed photos & carousels, and Stories.

The photo and video sharing social networking service said on Wednesday that it is now making it more fun to create directly in the Instagram app. " We’re testing the ability for you to scale, crop, and rotate individual clips. Change your mind? Save time while you’re editing with upcoming undo and redo features. We’re also making it easier for you to find tools you love like Voiceover... Explore creating more memeable content by adding clips with audio. We’re testing the ability for you to pull from our clip hub to add clips with audio to your Reel. Try connecting with your fans by playing with memes and inviting them to create their own remix,” an official blog post explained.

More for content creators

Apart from adding 10 new English text-to-speech voices to select from -- this will be available in select countries – users will now have access to six new text fonts and styles available in hundreds of languages.

When it comes to Reels, the platform is testing new ways to access the audio browser, or trending audio. There are changes in the Drafts section too. "We’re making it easier to edit your in-progress Reels by giving you a streamlined view of all your saved drafts. Not sure which draft you were editing? Soon you’ll be able to preview your drafts, rename them, and schedule them in advance,” the blogpost said.

With the help of Artificial Intelligence, Instagram is also testing the ability to create custom stickers from photos and videos in a user's camera roll, or from eligible photos and videos they see on Instagram. The ability to create custom stickers leverages learnings from our Segment Anything AI model, Instagram announced.

The platform has also simplified the way users post to make it easier to find the tools they need while editing. Users can now find what they need more easily from their Camera Roll with better previews, and the ability to zoom, or search.

New photo filters

New photo filters on Instagram have been a rare commodity. But they are finally here. According to the platform these include subtle color edits to options for expressive styles. Some of these new filters include “zoom blur” and “color leak” that go beyond just amping a picture’s color tone. Other filters like “wavy” and “wide angle” also make changes to your pictures.

Instagram also announced that over the coming months it is rolling out the ability for creators to see how many people are watching their reel on a moment-by-moment basis with an interactive retention chart.

Most of these content creator and photo-editing updates are already rolling out.

