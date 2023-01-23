HP’s new Envy x360 15 laptop range looks to the content creators HP’s new Envy x360 15 range of laptops even features a dedicated emoji keyboard for content creators /smart-living/innovation/hps-new-envy-x360-15-laptop-range-looks-to-the-content-creators-111674462195111.html 111674462195111 story

The content creator economy is a force to reckon with. While content creators can do a lot with just their smartphones, a good laptop tends to take the creation process to another level.

Technology company HP introduced on Monday its new range of HP Envy x360 15 laptops, which are tailor-made for content creators. The highlight of this range is a 15.6-inch OLED touch display that gets in the perfect position to work, write, watch, and play. The HP Envy x360 15 portfolio also comes with up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ EVO i7 processor integrated with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which adds to the performance.

Another feature that makes this range stand out is the inclusion of a dedicated emoji keyboard for faster communication. In terms of display, the Envy x360 15 range has Improved latency and greater sensitivity, allowing smoother transition between colours for finer details while writing, drawing, or editing with the magnetic pen attached. Users also get more screen real estate with 88% screen to body ratio to see more of the screen and scroll less.

In the design department, this new range of touch laptops is convertible and offers flexibility to be used in any position. It also features a 5MP camera, IR face recognition login technology and an auto frame technology to help always keep the user in focus during video calls. There’s also a physical camera shutter for privacy.

HP Envy x360 15 laptops can optimize performance, skin temperature and system noise thanks to the Smart Sense feature. The range also comes with Bang and Olufsen audio to produce high-quality sound. The laptops are pre-loaded with HP Palette software, which includes concepts for sketching and HP Photo Match for quickly finding and organizing photos. The HP Fast Charge feature enables long battery life with quick charging. According to an official company press release, this range of laptops has a battery life of up to 10 hours.

This new laptop range from HP starts at ₹82,999 and goes upto ₹1,14,999, with the HP Envy x360 15 ew0048tu 12th Gen i7/16/1TB/OLED variant.

