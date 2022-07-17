Home > Smart Living> Innovation > How the world saw images from the James Webb Space Telescope

How the world saw images from the James Webb Space Telescope From US President Joe Biden to Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, the first stunning images from the James Webb Space Telescope captivated the entire world this week /smart-living/innovation/how-the-world-saw-images-from-the-james-webb-space-telescope-111658038824231.html 111658038824231 gallery

Onlookers capture the giant screens displaying images captured by The James Webb Space Telescope in Times Square on July 12, 2022 in New York. The telescope uses infrared cameras to gaze into the distant universe with unprecedented clarity. (AFP) In this Nasa handout image US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris preview the first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, on July 11, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AFP) US President Joe Biden previews the first infrared images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) during a briefing from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) officials in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2022. (AFP) British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton reacted on Twitter as well. The 37-year-old thanked Nasa for 'sharing the universe's magic with us'. (Twitter) Images captured by The James Webb Space Telescope are displayed on screens at Times Square on July 12, 2022 in New York. (AFP) A person takes a video of the giant screens displaying images captured by The James Webb Space Telescope in Times Square on July 12, 2022 in New York. These new images demonstrated the full power of the $10 billion observatory. (AFP) An image of the Southern Ring Nebula, captured on the James Webb Space Telescope, is displayed during a news conference at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP) FIRST PUBLISHED

