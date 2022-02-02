How the business laptop is becoming an all-in-one device

In a world where digital is the only interweb we collectively inhabit, the role of technology has transcended the average 9-5 office lifestyle. As digital automation takes over our world and life, businesses and individuals now find themselves racing towards a completely digital future, faster than ever. A solid testimony to this is the growing reliance on business laptops. The ‘laptop lifestyle’ of today is no longer just about ticking things off your to-do lists but also includes nurturing connections and facilitating entertainment with a promise of uncompromising performance.

Business laptops have evolved to a point where the device conveniently caters to a myriad of ever-changing customer expectations. From portability, design, high-screen resolution, and performance, laptop OEMs are continuously strapping up their offerings.

The new leaf to our tryst with laptops is all about innovation. We see more vibrant and expansive displays, high performing processors and increasingly intelligent and innovative features for various use cases including content creators, 3D CAD designers, software developers, entrepreneurs and C-level executives among others. This change is a pertinent reminder of our entry into a certain digital lifestyle.

As “work from anywhere’ gains momentum, so does the rise of premium notebooks and business laptops. A workhorse by the day and a personal notebook by the night, these devices are transforming into a singular ‘must-have’, ‘all-purpose’ device.

Smart machines to help you thrive

It may be possible to imagine your day without a smart laptop, but would it be feasible? It’s 9 am and you’re rushing to start your workday. You need a device to be hard at work before you are, failing which, could add unnecessary stress and be counterproductive. Dell’s Brain on Tech study found that password log-in malfunctions to access the computer under time pressure can increase stress levels by 31% within 5 seconds. Prying eyes at a cafe when working on a confidential presentation, can make life further difficult. Fast-forward, it's 9 pm and you wish to unwind with a good movie, but patchy audio and low connectivity speed do not promise a good experience.

Business laptops of today address these concerns with a bundle of vital features like presence detection software proximity sensors via context sensing technology, a smart kickstand that instantly wakes when powered on and logs the user in right on time with a glance at the device.

Some other intelligent features enabled with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities include shutter-protected webcams for added security, auto noise cancellation, bandwidth management, louder sound outputs with noise reduction, smart power, and performance management. Business PCs also come with privacy or safe screens that narrow the viewing angle. With our “offices” available to us 24/7 these days, it can seem like we are always staring into our screens. Low blue light display technology eases eye strain and fatigue delivering the most comfortable and vibrant viewing experience.

Innovation at the heart of everything

The role of good technology today has paved the way for unlocking new opportunities, thereby making our lives easier, faster, and better. As a pioneer in PC hardware and leading trends worldwide with the latest tech innovations, Dell Technologies is revolutionizing sustainable PC designs, ensuring they are thin and light, cool to the touch, while also having the advanced features an individual would expect – such as AI, low blue light tech, sleek and high-definition screens, detachable and 2-in-1 form factors and much more.

Running a business that you operate entirely from your laptop, lets you live and work from anywhere in the world. Be it accessing your heavy files, binge-watching your favourite show, or even indulging in quality art and craft sessions, business laptops that support multiple forms of functionalities will play a significant role, especially as we continue to live the ‘laptop lifestyle’.

The writer is Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India

