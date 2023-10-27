How to tech up your house party Customize QR codes for your Wi-Fi network, and a pick of speakers and soundbars to bring the noise /smart-living/innovation/house-party-tech-qr-codes-speakers-soundbars-111698345174206.html 111698345174206 story

The Marshall Middleton Bluetooth speaker is loud enough for home and outdoors, and easy to carry around. (Marshall)

We have all had that moment where guests attending a party want to connect to the Wi-Fi. Repeating your Wi-Fi network’s name—and password—multiple times is tiresome. QR codes can simplify the process.

It’s easy to create a QR code for your Wi-Fi network using online Wi-Fi QR code generators. There are many websites that let you create such codes, including sites like Wix and QRCode Monkey—these tools are free to use and also let you customise the QR codes in different ways.

Once you choose a website, you need to enter your wireless SSID (service set identifier, a technical term for your network name), password and choose an encryption level, like WPA/WPA 2. Enter these details and you are ready to generate and download the QR code. You can print this QR code and use it for your party or even save it in your phone gallery. You no longer need to repeat your password for everyone. Simple!

To scan, you can use the in-built scanner in your camera app (most new smartphones have this) or use third-party apps like Google Lens. Most phones also let you share Wi-Fi details straight from the device.

Soundbars and speakers

No party is complete without a set of good sounding speakers – for your favorite music – and a solid soundbar – to enjoy your favorite content on video. Here's a look at two options.

Marshall Middleton: Looking for something portable to make some noise? The Marshall Middleton Bluetooth speaker is loud enough for home and outdoors. With a rugged IP67 dust- and water-resistant build, the speaker can withstand any environment and promises 20-hour playback time. Available on marshallheadphones.com; ₹31,999.

Sonos Arc: Featuring Dolby Atmos technology, the Sonos Arc soundbar has upward-firing drivers that deliver a more immersive soundstage. With 11 internal speakers and two dedicated height channels, the Sonos Arc throws sound in every direction, which means more detailed and precise audio. Available on sonos.com; ₹99,999.

