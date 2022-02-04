Here are some hot wheels to watch out for in 2022

FERRARI 296 GTB – Coming: late 2022, Engine: 2.9l petrol, Expected price: ₹5.5 crore

THE 296 GTB marks a new era for the brand, as it is the first-ever Ferrari to be powered by a V6 hybrid engine. The engine is coupled with an electric motor for a combined power output of 830hp and 741Nm and it can get to the 100 mark in a quick 2.9 seconds.

This Range Rover promises a serene environment. (Press handout)

RANGE ROVER – Coming: Mid 2022, Engines: 3.0l petrol, 3.0l diesel, 4.4l petrol, Price: ₹2.3 crore onwards

The new Range Rover has a distinctive design. This luxury SUV promises a serene environment, with active noise cancellation, and will also be fitted with a third row for the very first time.

The second generation Audi Q3 will be a larger car. (Press handout)

AUDI Q3 – Coming: Mid 2022, Engine: 2.0l petrol, Expected price: ₹45 lakh-50 lakh

The second generation Q3 will be a larger car, styled akin to the larger Q8 inside and out. You can expect adaptive damper tech, features like park assist and 360-degree camera, and a virtual cockpit.

The Jeep Meridian. (Press handout)

JEEP MERIDIAN – Coming: Mid 2022, Engines: 2.0l petrol, Expected price: ₹35 lakh-40 lakh

Based on the Compass platform, this three-row model, which is globally known as the Commander, will have a larger rear quarter glass and longer rear overhang compared to the five-seat model.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the epitome of luxury. (Press handout)

MERCEDES-MAYBACH S-CLASS – Coming: Early 2022, Engine: 4.0l petrol, 6.0l petrol, Expected price: ₹2 crore-2.8 crore

With more room than the S Class, executive seats, massagers, entertainment screens and spa-like ambience packages, this car is the epitome of luxury.

The new C-class could also have a mild hybrid variant. (Press handout)

MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS – Coming : May 2022, Engine: 2.0 L petrol, 2.0 L diesel, Expected price: ₹50 lakh- 60 lakh

The all new C Class will not only look sharper but promises more room and more tech. In addition to the petrol and diesel offerings, the new C-class could also have a mild hybrid variant.

The MC20 is Maserati's first all-new supercar in over a decade. (Press handout)

MASERATI MC20 – Coming: Mid 2022, Engine: 3.0 L petrol, Expected price: ₹4 crore

It is their first all-new supercar in over a decade, designed to maximise aerodynamic efficiency. It is the first Maserati in over two decades to be powered by an engine that was developed in-house. Named the Nettuno, the new 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 petrol engine produces 630hp and 730Nm, and Maserati claims a 0-100 kmph time of less than 2.9 seconds.

The 911 GTS is not track focussed like the GT3. (Press handout)

Porsche 911 GTS – Coming: Early 2022, Engine: 3.0 L flat six turbo, Expected price: ₹2.5 Cr

The 911 GTS is not track focussed like the GT3. It comes with the same 3.0 turbo, but it is sharper and more engaging to drive than the standard 911.

