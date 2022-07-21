Google Pixel 6a comes to India: Everything you need to know

After a three-year long wait since the launch of the Google Pixel 4a, Alphabet's Google has finally released its Google Pixel 6a in India. The smartphone that was first showcased at the I/O event in May this year is now available on Flipkart.com for pre-orders and is priced at ₹43,999. In fact, you can get it for ₹39,999 after select bank card discounts. More on that below.

Although Google released its Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series since the Pixel 4a, this will be the first Google smartphone since 2020 to be available in India. Being a stock Android device from Google, the Pixel 6a shares most of the features from its predecessors. This includes the custom 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 4,306 mAh battery. The phone will be available in three colours including Chalk, Charcoal and Sage.

Also read: End of an era as Apple discontinues the iPod

The phone is water- and dust-resistant and is highly anticipated amongst users for its promising camera features. With a 12-megapixel main camera and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, the Pixel 6a can sharpen fuzzy faces, capture stills within motion and remove extra objects with its ‘magic eraser’ feature. The phone also accommodates a one-of-a-kind ‘Live Translate’ feature that enables users to communicate in 11 languages, interpret face-to-face discussions, and understand signs directly from phone.

Pre-order 🔛



Meet Google #Pixel6a

🧠 Google Tensor’s brainchild

🔆 Your photos match your vision

🔋 Lasts long; really, really long

🔒 Even more secure

📲 Frequent Feature Drops



Available from July 28 🛒 https://t.co/KWEPNiY62p#TeamPixel pic.twitter.com/a0AQ8jQ6kz — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 21, 2022

Along with that, the phone is built on the custom Tensor chip technology, a one-of-a-kind processing unit designed by Google. The phone has the Titan M2 chip for security, adaptive battery and a customisable interface.

It also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor and hybrid dual-SIM feature including a physical nano-SIM and an e-SIM. The phone would run with Android 12 and would be the first to receive the Android 13 update.

Prior owners of Pixel handsets who opt to exchange for the new model would be eligible to get an additional ₹6,000 discount. Likewise, a recent tweet by Google India confirms that Axis Bank card holders are entitled to get a ₹4,000 instant discount on purchase.

Google Pixel phones have been viewed as the ‘iPhone equivalent’ for Android. After the release of the Pixel 6a, buyers can also catch the premium Pixel Buds Pro by next week. The Pixel Buds Pro were also showcased at the I/O event.

Also read: After a long wait, the Google Pixel will return to India