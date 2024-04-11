Google Photos AI-editing tools will now be free to use for everyone Starting 15 May, all Google Photos users can access Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser and more enhanced photo-editing features for free /smart-living/innovation/google-photos-ai-editing-magic-eraser-pixel-111712825988587.html 111712825988587 story

One of the most talked about features in artificial intelligence (AI) tools on smartphones these days is enhanced photo editing. Everyone wants a piece of ‘magic eraser’ tools – and many others - that can remove unwanted objects from a photograph or make their photos look better.

Now, some of Google’s most interesting AI photo-editing tools are coming to all users of Google Photos for free. Google said on 10 April that starting 15 May, many of its AI-powered editing tools — like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Portrait light — will be available to anyone using Google Photos, without the need for any subscriptions. Users will also be able to access these features on more devices, including Pixel tablets.

The company said in a blog post that the device must be a Chromebook Plus with ChromeOS version 118+ or have at least 3 GB RAM and Android 8.0/iOS 15 or higher. Feature availability will vary by device.

Photo Unblur – as the name suggests – lets users clear any blurry photographs. Magic Eraser, on the other hand, helps you remove unwanted objects – or worse, photobombers – from your photographs with just a few taps. The feature was first announced by Google back in 2023 on the Pixel phones. Portrait Light allows you to adjust the position and brightness of light in portrait photographs.

Magic Editor is another tool that lets you make complex edits in photos. Using generative AI, this editor makes it easy to do complex photo edits with simple and intuitive actions, like repositioning your subject or turning the sky from gray to blue. Google is now expanding access to Magic Editor to all Pixel devices.

Additionally, all Google Photos users on Android and iOS will get 10 Magic Editor saves per month. To go beyond this limit, you'll need a Pixel device or a Premium Google One plan (2TB and above), Dina Berrada, director of product management, Google Photos, said in the blogpost.

In recent days, smartphone brands such as OnePlus and Oppo have also announced their versions of AI-backed eraser tools for photographs.

