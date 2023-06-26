How Google’s new features aim to help educators and students Google has rolled out new features such as AI-powered interactive questions, and image-to-text PDFs for educators and students /smart-living/innovation/google-new-educators-students-image-to-text-pdfs-111687770076827.html 111687770076827 story

Google’s EdTech tools and features focus on developing multifaceted learning solutions for educators and students who have access to the Internet. Platforms such as Google Classroom, Workspace for Education, and Expeditions open new opportunities for teaching and learning through technology.

Earlier this month, Google announced new updates in this area, from speech-based teaching tools to AI-powered interactive questions. Here are some of the new features available for educators and students.

Building literacy skills

Google Classroom is getting a new integration focused on building students reading skills. Read Along is an interactive, speech-based reading tool focused on encouraging students to read independently. Educators will be able to measure students’ progress and see metrics on accuracy, speed, and comprehension, according to Google’s new blog post.

AI-powered suggested questions

When educators create an assignment with a YouTube video attached, they’ll be able to add interactive questions to help students check their understanding as they watch. Educators can create their own questions or, available in English, select and edit suggested questions using AI.

Focus on inclusivity

Google is adding a feature to help two people present together. This is particularly helpful for those using voice or sign-language interpreters. Newer fonts are also being added to make reading easier in the Arabic, Cyrillic and Latin writing systems. These will “optimise several typeface attributes to improve their accessibility,” according to a Google blog post. The optimisation could help in improving readability and comprehension.

Improvements in live stream engagement

Educators can now add polls and question & answers in live streams to engage their students, get feedback and more, according to the blog post. These live streams are available with the Teaching and Learning Upgrade or Education Plus. Google has also made it possible to include up to 1,000 attendings through Education Plus.

Image to text for PDFs

In March, Google announced reading mode for the Chrome browser to make it easier for students to read text by enlarging it, changing the font, and removing distractions. This feature is now coming to the Chrome browser on ChromeOS devices, according to Google. It will also be available for Chrome browsers on all computers.

Google is adding a feature to convert images to text for PDFs in Chrome browser on ChromeOS. With this feature, when a user comes across a PDF that does not have alt text— a description for the image embedded and readable by screen readers—they can convert the image to text and read it aloud, according to Google.