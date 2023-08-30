Google’s Duet AI workplace tool is now available to all Google is rolling out the Duet AI assistant for all Workspace apps, including Gmail, Drive and Docs /smart-living/innovation/google-duet-ai-workspace-rollout-111693395359341.html 111693395359341 story

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., during the Google I/O Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, US, on 10 May. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Google is rolling out the Duet AI assistant for all its Workspace apps, including Gmail, Drive, and Docs. The tech giant has referred to this new artificial intelligence (AI) innovation as a “real-time collaborator” and is focusing on the productivity tools available for its users.

Duet AI for Workspace was announced in May earlier this year at the Google I/O developer conference. It brings the power of generative AI across all Workspace apps.

According to Google’s blog post, Duet AI’s features can help users write, organise, and improve workflows. For instance, people don’t have to manually put together compelling visuals for their presentations anymore. Duet AI in Slides can generate images with a few words such as “cats playing with toys” for an advertisig campaign for a pet brand.

In Sheets, Duet AI can help users analyse the data faster than ever before using automated data classification and the creation of custom plans. Furthermore, classification tools can grasp the context of data in a cell, label it and reduce the stress of manual data entry, Google explains in the blogpost. Users can also use AI to automatically create custom plans for tasks, projects, or any activity that they want to manage.

For Docs, there is a ‘help me write’ option that enables users to write faster. For instance, if you are writing a job description, this option will include smart chips for information such as location and status and the option to customise the company name.

To enhance the quality of team meetings and discussions, Duet AI in Google Meet will help ensure that users have access to features such as studio look, lighting, and sound. Google is also introducing dynamic tiles and face detection which gives attendees their own video tile with their name.

The company is also launching automatic translated captions for 18 languages, according to the blog post. Notably, Duet AI can also take notes and video snippets in real-time, helping users send a summary to attendees after the meeting. There is also an “attend for me” option wherein Duet AI can join the meeting on the user’s behalf and convey your message.

Google has also assured that users’ data will be protected. “No other user will see your data and Google does not use your data to train our models without your permission,” Aparna Pappu, general manager and vice-president of Google Workspace, wrote in the blog post.