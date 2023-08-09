Gmail translation is now available on mobile The feature will enable smooth communication in a variety of languages through a native translation integration embedded in the Gmail mobile app /smart-living/innovation/gmail-translation-google-mobile-app-111691582073123.html 111691582073123 story

Tech giant Google is finally bringing a highly-requested Gmail translation feature to mobile. Earlier this week, Google announced in a blog post that users can now access translation on the Gmail mobile app. For years, people have used easily translated emails in Gmail on the web to over 100 languages.

The feature, launched on 8 August, will enable smooth communication in a variety of languages through a native translation integration embedded in the Gmail mobile app, according to Google’s blog post. Google Translate is a free-to-user translation service developed by Google in 2006. It can translate different forms of texts such as words, phrases, and webpages, making it easier for people to read, communicate and understand information in various languages.

Now, the service moving beyond the web-based application and will soon be available on mobile phones, according to Google’s latest update. When the content of the language is different from the display language set for a user's Gmail, a dismissible banner appears. Clicking on ‘Translate’ will change the language. Users can also choose to have Gmail always translate or never translate specific languages.

Google Translate has been one of Google's most used services. It makes it easier for people to read content published in various languages and talk to people or ask for directions while travelling to different countries. The new update makes it more handy, as having a translation app on the phone makes it easier to access it. Users have an option for automatic or manual translation. For the latter, they can translate a message using a three-dot menu.

The new update will be gradually rolled out starting from 8 August for Android users and 21 August for iOS users. This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts, according to the blog post.

Google also added another update this past week. Users can now more easily and quickly create high-quality, pre-designed branded templates and themes in Google Slides and Forms, according to another blog post. These features are aimed at enhancing brand consistency across an organization. The feature will be gradually rolled out to users, starting 7 August.