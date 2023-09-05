Global 5G subscriptions reach close to 1.3 billion: report According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, India accounted for the most net additions of mobile subscriptions in the second quarter of 2023 /smart-living/innovation/global-5g-subscriptions-ericsson-mobility-report-111693912558874.html 111693912558874 story

The total number of mobile subscriptions globally reached 8.3 billion, with a net addition of 40 million subscriptions during the second quarter. (Pexels)

In the second quarter of 2023, the number of 5G subscriptions reached close to 1.3 billion globally, according to a recent update to the Ericsson Mobility Report. About 260 communication service providers have launched commercial 5G services and around 35 have launched standalone networks.

Interestingly, with 7 million additions, India had the most net addition of mobile subscriptions in the second quarter of 2023, followed by China (5 million) and the US (3 million). The total number of mobile subscriptions globally reached 8.3 billion, with a net addition of 40 million subscriptions during the second quarter. The number of unique mobile subscribers is 6.1 billion, according to the report.

The global mobile subscription penetration was 105% and the number grew by about 100 million in this quarter, totalling 7.4 billion, showing an annual increase of 5%. Mobile broadband now accounts for 88% of all mobile subscriptions.

Mobile traffic also increased by 33% from last year’s second quarter to this year’s. Moreover, 4G subscriptions also increased by 11 million, totalling about 5.2 billion and accounting for 62% of all mobile subscriptions

Currently, mobile broadband now accounts for 88 per cent of all mobile subscriptions. WCDMA/HSPA subscriptions reduced by 85 million and GSM/EDGE-only subscriptions decreased by 59 million during the quarter. Other technologies fell by about two million, the report explains.

In June, the Ericsson Mobility Report predicted that 5G subscriptions will reach 1.5 billion in 2023 and by the end of 2028, they are expected to reach 4.6 billion, accounting for over half of all mobile subscriptions. The report also stated that India will have 700 million 5G subscribers by 2028-end, which will be 57% of its mobile-subscriber base, as reported by Mint. It also forecast that as 5G connections increase, 4G subscriptions will decline from 820 million in 2022 to 500 million by 2028.

“Mobile networks continue to play a pivotal role in driving social and economic inclusion in the country. The strong digital infrastructure being established in India will help the country bridge the digital divide, create jobs, drive entrepreneurship and boost the economy,” Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said in a press statement, according to the Mint report.