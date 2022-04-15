Get a good night’s sleep with these gadgets

Scientists at ETH Zurich, a public research university in Switzerland, recently published the findings of a clinical study involving a headband that enhances deep sleep. This device—part of a project named SleepLoop—can be put on at bedtime and worn through the night. Using a microchip and electrodes, it measures the brain waves that characterise deep sleep and improves them through an auditory (a clicking sound) signal.

Deep sleep is important for the regeneration of brain and memory. It also has a positive influence on the cardiovascular system. While not all of us can get our hands on sophisticated systems like SleepLoop, there are many other gadgets—sleep devices, if you wish—that can help you sleep better.

According to data from sleep solutions company Wakefit’s Great Indian Sleep Scorecard 2022, one in four Indians think they have insomnia. The report says 50% of 18- to 24-year-olds believe their bedroom environment has been affecting the quality of their sleep; 40% in the same group did not have a dedicated sleeping space. These findings are based on an ongoing survey that collected more than 30,000 responses across India between March 2021 and February 2022.

A March survey from the medical device company ResMed, based on a sleep study conducted with over 5,000 people across India, says that only 53% have tried addressing their sleep problems through devices. The study also reveals that Indians take the longest to go to sleep (the average time is around 90 minutes).

If you would like to improve sleep quality, consider factors such as lighting, sound, sleep tracking and comfort. Melatonin levels, for example, are influenced by the light in our immediate environment, Conor Heneghan, lead sleep research scientist at consumer electronics and fitness firm Fitbit, explained in a recent interview with Mint. Here’s a look at some devices to improve shut-eye.

The Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness watch also has sleep tracking features. (Fitbit)

Fitbit Versa 2

The sleep tracking features on the Fitbit Versa 2 allow you to see time spent in light, deep and REM sleep stages and also offers sleep insights to help you improve your sleep. Available on Amazon.com; ₹21,999

The Bose SleepBuds II can be used for up to 10 hours on a single charge. (Bose)

Bose SleepBuds II

These truly wireless earbuds passively block out noise and play soothing sounds to help you sleep. They can be used for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Available on Boseindia.com and Flipkart; ₹22,900

This sleek sleep tracking mat from Withings fits seamlessly under the mattress. (Withings)

Withings sleep tracking mat

This sleek mat fits seamlessly under the mattress and uses a pneumatic sensor to measure respiratory rate, body movement and heart rate to track a user’s sleep cycles. Available on Amazon.com; $99.95

The Mi Bedside Lamp 2 has a double-layer lampshade. (Mi.com)

Mi Bedside Lamp 2

The double-layer lampshade on this lamp gives off a warm glow, which makes for a great nightlight and helps regulate your sleep cycle. Works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Available on Mi.com; ₹2,999

The LectroFan Classic gives you more control of your audio environment. (Soundofsleep.com)

LectroFan Classic white noise machine

The LectroFan Classic gives you more control of your audio environment with 20 unique digital sounds to mask noises. You can also choose, personalize 10 different electric fan sounds and 10 variations of pure white noise. Available on Amazon.com; ₹8,261

Dodow is a sleep aid device that trains you in slow breathing. (Dodow)

Dodow sleep aid device

This metronome device features a light system that trains you in slow breathing exercises (ranging from 8-20 minutes) and primes your body for sleep. Available on Amazon.com; ₹7,500

Muse S headband

This brain-sensing band uses EEG technology and immersive sleep soundscapes (known as digital sleeping pills) to improve sleep quality. Available on Choosemuse.com; $399 (around ₹30,300)

