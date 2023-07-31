Beyond ChatGPT: 5 fun AI tools you should try From turning angry emails into work appropriate ones to creating playlists for books, there are a lot of ways to have fun with AI /smart-living/innovation/fun-ai-tools-to-try-beyond-openai-chatgpt-111690529091521.html 111690529091521 story

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes an inescapable part of our lives, it has brought with it a blend of imagination and AI prowess to the digital landscape.

Away from complex algorithms and data analysis, people are also discovering the playful side of AI through creative AI tools.

From using AI to generate memes to turning your voice to sound like Eminem, there are plenty of tools that showcase how innovative people can get with new technology, while strictly keeping it entertaining.

If you need a break from all the endless chatter about the ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing competition and debates about whether robots are taking over the world, here are some fun things you can try out with AI.

Muzify AI

Creating a playlist for books is a way of encapsulating the imaginations and emotions of a story into songs that can work as a time machine, taking one back to the fictional world. However, creating a playlist is a daunting task: from knowing a myriad of genres to figuring out the theme, the many tasks can keep this limited to a wish.

Using Muzify.ai by Asset, readers can create personalized playlists for their favourite novels in seconds. The AI-generated playlists are uniquely tailored to a chosen book. Users can manually search for the book or author name or explore the Discover section, which provides a list of popular books. Once the playlist is generated, it can be imported to Spotify. I created a playlist for The Winners by Fredrik Backman and it took seconds for it to link to its main themes: hockey, community, love, and loss.

Gift AI

While gift-giving is all about making someone feel loved and cherished, it can often be a frustrating process for the gift giver. From figuring out a unique gift to overthinking about choices, the maze of options can take the fun out of it. But what if all you had to do was tell an AI assistant some of the person’s likes and preferences, your budget, and the occasion to get a few options to choose from? Gift AI (giftassistant.io) is that assistant that can make gift giving less challenging and more exciting.

On the Gift AI website, you have to fill out a basic questionnaire about the person the gift is intended for, such as your relationship with them, the occasion, and their interests and hobbies. Using AI, Gift AI will analyse the information to generate the best gift options. For instance, I used it to generate gift options for a friend who prefers novels over people, loves experimental cooking, and is a tennis fan. The generated options included a set of gourmet cooking spices, a personalised tennis racquet, and a subscription to a book club.

Angry Email Translator

This AI tool gives an amusing twist to language technology. Angry Email Translator lets you express anger and frustration in an angry email and turn it into the conventional and polite language of an email. While it is hilarious to look at once the anger has cooled down, it also gives a way for people to vent without consequences.

The Angry Email Translator website is a good way for people to let off steam and express their frustrations without any real-life repercussions. People can let themselves indulge in the fantasy of sending a furious email without having to face the aftermath. When you write the angry email and press translate, it turns the most frustrated text into a work-appropriate, cordial email.

Booom AI

Long-distance friends or partners can have a bit of fun with catchups with customised trivia games such as quizzes, interviews, facts or fake in seconds using this website. With Booom AI, built using Playroom, users can create their own versions of games, from general knowledge quizzes to the good old truth or lie.

For a quiz, all you have to do is choose a topic, and within seconds a set of 10 questions will be created. There is also a timer. You can create a room and play with 2 to 8 friends. The generated game cards can be personalised by changing colours, adding pictures, and GIFs, and editing the content. People can be invited to join using a QR code and you can also stream the game.

Podcastle

Have you ever went on a long ranted and thought: maybe I should have a podcast? You can now do that easily. Podcastle offers AI-powered tools to seamlessly create podcasts without overthinking about editing. Using Podcastle, you can do an online interview with up to 10 participants, do a solo show, or even create a podcast using their AI-powered text-to-speech generated human voices.

Podcastle also offers AI transcription and multi-track recording options. If you are too bored to read a text or research paper, you can turn it into a compelling podcast or an audiobook using their AI-powered voice creation tool. It takes three easy steps, upload the text, choose an AI voice from about 35 options, and export it. Now, you can listen to any text or research paper on the go.