From God of War to Fifa 23, five games to play this winter

Gaming continues to be one of the top pastimes for millennials and Gen Z. During the pandemic, many casual gamers have turned into serious gamers and moved on from fiddling with smartphone games to console and PC titles. If you happen to be a console or PC gamer, here are five new titles and expansion packs to keep you engaged.

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0: Activision’s Call Of Duty series diversified into a free-to-play battle royale game with Call Of Duty: Warzone. Its sequel, Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0, offers a more detailed map called Al Mazrah, with a new city, industrial centres, coastal towns, depots and deserts for players to explore. The game also has a new buy location called the Shop, where you can upgrade your weapons. Warzone 2.0 sees army combatants defending their territory, introducing the element of playing against both human and AI players. – Release date: 16 November; PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android; Free

Activision’s Call Of Duty series diversified into a free-to-play battle royale game with Call Of Duty: Warzone. Its sequel, Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0, offers a more detailed map called Al Mazrah. (In-game screenshot)

God of War Ragnarok: Developed by Santa Monica Studio, this is the sequel to God Of War (2018). God Of War: Ragnarok is based on events after the Fimbulwinter (three years of extreme winter) and follows Kratos and his son Atreus as they prepare for Ragnarok, a war that will end the world. Traversing the nine realms, they seek answers to understand Loki’s prophecy and their role in Ragnarok. – Release date: 9 November; PS5, PS4; Starts at ₹3,999

Krafton’s Callisto Protocol is a single-player action-adventure game set in 2320 on Callisto, the second-largest moon of the planet Jupiter. (In-game screenshot)

The Callisto Protocol: Krafton’s Callisto Protocol is a single-player action-adventure game set in 2320 on Callisto, the second-largest moon of the planet Jupiter. The open-world game centres around Jacob Lee, an inmate at a maximum-security prison who has to survive a mysterious outbreak that has infested the prison and Callisto with rapidly evolving wild creatures. Labelled a survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol is a third-person shooter game with missions that require players to be stealthy. It is likely to find takers among fans of the Resident Evil Series looking for a fresh take on the survival horror genre. – Release date: 2 December; PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC; Starts at ₹2,499

The final expansion pack in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla promises closure to the game’s storylines and unites the game’s protagonist, Eivor, with friends made over the course of the game. (In-game screenshot)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Last Chapter: The final expansion pack in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla promises closure to the game’s storylines and unites the game’s protagonist, Eivor, with friends made over the course of the game. In The Last Chapter’s trailer, Eivor announces plans to move on from Ravensthorpe in search of new adventures. Fans believe the expansion may see Eivor’s return to Vinland, a storyline that ended rather abruptly in the main game. Unlike the previous three expansion packs released over the last two years, The Last Chapter will be available for free. Ubisoft has already announced the next games in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, which means this is going to be the last expansion pack in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. – Release date: December; Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC; Free

EA Sports’ latest game, FIFA 23, is getting a World Cup mode just ahead of the World Cup starting in Qatar on 20 November. (EA)

Fifa 23: World Cup update

EA Sports’ latest game, FIFA 23, is getting a World Cup mode just ahead of the World Cup starting in Qatar on 20 November. Available for free for those who already have FIFA 23, the World Cup mode offers the latest teams, jerseys and stadiums that will host Cup matches. Players can enter at any stage of the tournament and take on AI-based opponents or friends online. This mode also has a Live feature—it will be updated automatically to reflect a team’s actual progress in Qatar. This will let users play forthcoming or previous matches from the real tournament. EA Sports is also offering World Cup content in Ultimate Team mode for the entire season. – Release date: 9 November; Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC; Free

Also read: Is God of War Ragnarok the catalyst that Sony needs?