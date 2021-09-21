Four new to-do apps to organise your life

What should one look out for in a good to-do list app? Apart from a clean and easy user interface, a good to-do list app should have options to organize tasks in multiple ways: categories, tags and dates. Perhaps the most important feature is the option to sync your tasks and information across platforms.

Todoist, for instance, is one the first and most popular to-do list apps. But in recent times, this category of apps has become an ever bigger hit with productivity lovers. Here’s a look at some recent to-do list options that you can use to organize your important tasks and set timely reminders for your deadlines.

Microsoft To Do: This is a free-to-use app that not only works as a daily planner but an excellent task management app, which lets you add reminders, tasks and lists with the To Do widget. You can even capture tasks from different Microsoft apps and services and sync them with Microsoft To Do. Design-wise, you can even try Microsoft To Do in dark mode.

Habitica: Think of this as a habit-building app. Only, Habitica gamifies your daily tasks and makes it simple to have fun while accomplishing your routine goals. Once you input your Habits, daily goals, and your to-do list, Habitica lets you create a custom avatar. The more tasks you complete, the more rewards you get within the app to level up your avatar and unlock more features: such as armor, skills, and even pets.

Google Tasks: Like the Microsoft app, if you are looking for a simple to-do list app with minimal design, then give Google Tasks a shot. Apart from creating tasks, subtasks and managing them on the go, the app lets you create a task directly from any email in Gmail. You can also manage the tasks created in Gmail or the Calendar app on the web from your mobile device.

Remember the Milk: This is one of the most popular to-do list apps in the market. Once you enter a task in the app, you can get reminders through email, texts and mobile notifications. You can even share your task lists with other users to work easily. One of the more impressive features about Remember the Milk is that it can be integrated with other apps like Gmail, Calendar and Evernote.

