5 alternatives to Microsoft Internet Explorer you can try

After 27 years, Microsoft Corporation officially retired its Internet Explorer web browser on Wednesday, 15 June. While many of us might have moved on to other alternatives years ago, there are parts of the world that still used Internet Explorer.

According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft’s move to put an end to the quarter-century-old app also sparked a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around Internet Explorer. “Japan may be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49% of companies in the Asian nation still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems,” the Bloomberg report added.

Fortunately, the web browser market is replete with multiple options. Here’s a look at five alternatives in case you were still on the Internet Explorer bandwagon.

Google Chrome: Google Chrome is easily the most popular web browser used across all platforms. Chrome is known for its clean design and simple user interface. Another impressive feature is the option for users to Customize Google Chrome to make it their own. You can use the Chrome web store to add a variety of apps, extensions and themes. According to Statista, as of December 2021, Google Chrome accounted for 66.6 percent of the global desktop internet browser market share.

Apple’s Safari: Apple's default internet browser, Safari, recently crossed one billion users, which accounts for nearly 20% of the people on the internet, according to a new survey conducted by Atlas VPN. As with every Apple product, Safari is renowned for its powerful privacy protections and industry-leading battery life. Safari should be your go-to option for web browsing if you regularly use Apple products. A no-brainer.

Compatible with platforms such as Windows, MacOS and Android, the Vivaldi Browser has some rich customization and privacy features. (Vivaldi)

Mozilla Firefox: Down the years, Mozilla Firefox has lost a chunk of its users. But the browser, which is also known for its privacy protection features, recently rolled out a new feature – Total Cookie Protection – by default to all Firefox users worldwide. According to a blog post, this makes Firefox the most private and secure major browser available across Windows, Mac and Linux. “Total Cookie Protection is Firefox’s strongest privacy protection to date, confining cookies to the site where they were created, thus preventing tracking companies from using these cookies to track your browsing from site to site,” the post adds.

Microsoft Edge: Out goes Internet Explorer and in comes Microsoft Edge. Initially released in April 2015, Edge has some impressive features designed to make the user’s work easy and fast. One interesting feature, for example, is ‘smart copy’, which makes it easier to select, copy and paste the exact content you want from the web and preserve the rich web format. Edge is also big on a host of privacy features – like SmartScreen, Password Monitor, InPrivate search. Like the other browsers in this list, Edge is also available across multiple platforms.

Vivaldi Browser: Compatible with platforms such as Windows, MacOS and Android, the Vivaldi Browser has some rich customization and privacy features. Its biggest USP, however, is the fact that it comes with a bunch of clever built-in features: a mail client, calendar and notes manager, to name a few.

Also read: World Password Day: How to choose the right password manager