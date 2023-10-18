Explained: Apple introduces new, cheaper Apple Pencil Apple is rolling out its cheapest Apple Pencil to date which it says is ideal for note-taking, journaling and comes with a concealed USB-C port /smart-living/innovation/explainer-new-apple-pencil-usb-c-111697631058529.html 111697631058529 story

Apple is bringing more choices to iPad users with its cheapest Apple Pencil to date. Priced at $79, with a hidden USB-C charging port, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, the company says the new Apple Pencil is ideal for note-taking, sketching, journaling, and more.

“Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents, and more,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice-president of worldwide product marketing, said in a press statement.

The pencil is compatible with all iPad models that have a USB-C port and works well with iPadOS features like Scribble, Quick Note, and when collaborating with others in Freeform. Users of M2 models of iPad Pro can use the pencil to sketch and illustrate with greater precision.

There is a sliding cap on the USB-C port, which enables customers to use a USB-C cable to connect to the new Apple Pencil for pairing and charging. When magnetically attached to the iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil enters into a sleep state to save battery life. However, some of the features that users might miss are pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging, double tap to change tools, and free engraving to personalise it. The pencil will be rolled out in November.

The first generation of the Apple Pencil was released along with the first iPad Pro in 2015 and the second generation model was launched in 2018. “Apple Pencil has revolutionized note-taking, sketching, and illustrating, unleashing endless possibilities for productivity and creativity,” Borchers added in the statement.

Apple has been in the news for rolling out new products and updates in this quarter. Last month, at the Apple Event 2023, the tech giant announced the Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch Series 9.

It also recently rolled out iOS 17, its latest mobile operating system. iOS 17 makes the iPhone more personal and intuitive with significant updates to communication apps such as StandBy, which is a new way to use the iPhone when it is charging, the tech giant said in a press statement. Another major update was also the new personalised contact posters which are a new way for users to express themselves.