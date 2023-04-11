Explained: YouTube Premium introduces 5 new features YouTube has announced 5 new upgrades for Premium members, including Google Meet live sharing. Here is all you need to know /smart-living/innovation/explained-youtube-premium-introduces-5-new-features-111681203552920.html 111681203552920 story

Earlier this week, YouTube announced five new features for their 80 million Premium members – promising more uninterrupted music and immersive experience.

This announcement follows the recent introduction of a new feature by YouTube Music , real-time lyrics – similar to Spotify – which allows users to see the lyrics on the screen as the song plays, as reported by Mint.

With these new features, the main app is upgrading its Premium features in an attempt to attract more subscribers. Here is all you need to know about it.

Queuing expanded to phones and tablets: People using YouTube on laptops and computers now have the option control what they want to listen to and in which order, instead of a random recommended video playing. With this latest upgrade, YouTube is rolling out this feature for users on phones and tablets as well.

Google Meet live sharing: YouTube Premium members can now host Google Meet sessions, regardless of whether all the added users have a Premium subscription, and watch videos together. Although this is currently available only for Android devices, YouTube is working on making it accessible for FaceTime users on iOS through SharePlay.

Back to where you started: Have you ever wanted your YouTube videos to seamlessly start from where you left off when you switch between devices? Now, this hassle-free feature is available for Premium users on iOS, Android, and the Web. Premium members can continue watching videos wherever they previously left off even when they switch devices – for instance from laptop to phone – without any interruptions.

Smart downloads: With Smart Downloads, recommended videos are automatically added to the library, enabling offline viewing. Along with downloaded videos, you can discover new ones on the go even when you are offline. So, no matter where you are, with or without Wi-fi, you will access to your downloads and recommendations.

Higher video quality for iOS: YouTube is launching an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality starting on iOS, which will also come to the Web soon. Currently, all users have access to 1080p but this enhanced 1080p quality setting promises to make the videos look “extra crisp and clear” especially for those with intricate detail and motion. This new feature is focused on providing deeper visual quality and immersive experience for users.

