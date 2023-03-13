Explained: Discord announces AI chatbot Clyde and more Discord has announced an AI chatbot, an automated AI moderator, and a conversation summariser /smart-living/innovation/explained-discord-announces-ai-chatbot-clyde-and-more-111678693542796.html 111678693542796 story

Discord, a popular platform that lets users chat by text, video, and voice, will soon enable artificial intelligence (AI)-based features powered by OpenAI technology. Last week, Discord announced three AI experiences as free public experiments in a limited number of servers: an AI chatbot, an automated AI moderator, and a conversation summariser.

Currently, more than 30 million people use AI apps on Discord every month. For instance, Midjourney’s server is the biggest on Discord, with more than 13 million members using it, an official statement said on the Discord blog said.

Almost 3 million Discord servers include some form of AI integrated into them. More than 10 per cent of new Discord users are joining to access AI interest-based communities, the statement explained further.

Commenting on new AI developments, Discord wrote that the company is excited about “the opportunities for AI to enhance so many facets of human experience.”

What exactly are these three new tools? Here's a closer look.

Clyde: This AI-powered chatbot can answer questions and have conversations. You can type @Clyde in a server to talk to the chatbot in any channel. Clyde can also be used to start a thread for a group of people to hang out. The chatbot can recommend playlists, and access GIFs and emojis like any Discord user.

Discord emphasises that the chatbot has “a privacy-first and optional-only approach” and added that “while our AI features use OpenAI technology, OpenAI may not use Discord user data to train its general models.” It can only access messages that are directly sent to it or in a thread created by it. Clyde does not record, store or use any voice or video call data from users, the statement said.

AutoMod AI: It might get easier to moderate a server, which is currently done manually, with AutoMod AI. This tool uses OpenAI technology to find and alert the moderator when any server rules are broken. To date, AutoMod has automatically blocked over 45 million unwanted messages from servers before they had a chance to be posted based on server rules, the Discord statement added.

Conversation summaries: The AI-generated Conversation Summaries can group messages into topics so you can quickly catch up on conversations you might have missed out. The experiments with this feature will begin this week, the statement said. The feature can be enabled in the settings server.

Another AI feature will let users "remix" their friends' avatars using generative image models. For instance, you could use this feature to add a crown on a person's head in their profile image to celebrate their birthday, a Reuters report said.

